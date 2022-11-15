BJP expresses unhappiness as BMC denies ACB nod to probe official

Mumbai: BJP leaders, who had alleged corrupt practices by assistant municipal commissioner Manish Walanju during the Covid-19 pandemic, have expressed unhappiness over the civic body’s decision to reject a permission to conduct an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probe against the official.

They had alleged that Walanju’s father was director of Genehealth Diagnostics that had received a contract for Covid testing when he was heading L ward of Kurla.

However, his successor, Mahadev Shinde, wrote to the ACB’s additional commissioner Lakhmi Gautam about closure of the file in April 2022 when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power.

BJP leaders, including deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, had raised the issue in the state legislature.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, “Walanju’s father got a contract without proper qualification. Without studying the issue, the BMC has indulged in a cover up. It is not acceptable.”

Andheri West BJP MLA Ameet Satam said, “The BMC commissioner should give explanation as to why he refused a nod to ACB probe. Is the BMC trying to shield the corrupt? This is a wrong precedent.”

A file and a letter related to the closure sent to Gautam by L ward assistant commissioner Mahadev Shinde revealed that additional commissioner (eastern suburbs) Ashwini Bhide had raised questions on the file. It also showed that a complaint was made to the ACB on December 20, 2021 and on April 20, 2021. Shinde wrote to Gautam that there is no need for an inquiry as there is no evidence to prove that Walanju is guilty.

Apart from L ward, where Walanju was working, the company also received contracts in many other wards, the report prepared by Shinde mentioned.

Walanju, who now heads the K East ward spread over Andheri East, stated, “The said company was set up in 2020. My father was a director from June 3, 2021 to July 12, 2021 and he resigned thereafter. My father and I are two separate entities. We stay separately. The sanction to start inquiry was denied after following due process of law.’’

