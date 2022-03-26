BJP leader levels allegations against BMC chief

Mumbai In the backdrop of several notices issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), BJP leader Mohit Kamboj on Saturday levelled several allegations against municipal commissioner of Mumbai IAS officer Iqbal Singh Chahal.

Alleging that Chahal has properties in the United States, Kamboj said that a file will be submitted to the Income Tax (I-T) department to investigate the bureaucrat in a case related to Shiv Sena’s Yashwant Jadhav, former chairperson of BMC’s standing committee. However, the civic chief said that he doesn’t have properties in the USA and termed the allegations baseless.

While addressing a press conference, Chahal said, “I request the I-T department to not only conduct investigations on politicians, but also the officers from the administration. If several wrongdoings are found against Yashwant Jadhav when he held the post of BMC standing committee chairman, then the role of municipal commissioner should also be probed.”

Kamboj added, “Any wrongdoing is not possible without the help of administration or the officers in BMC. The administration is the final signing authority. There is information that Chahal also has properties in the USA. In three to four days, a detailed file will be submitted for investigations.”

However, Chahal rubbished the allegations and said, “I have zero properties in the USA. The allegations levelled against me are baseless and are attempts to drag me into a controversy. It is really sad and unfortunate that he is trying to rope me in his political fight. I would request him to substantiate this with exact details.”

The statement added, “The claim made by Sameet Thakker in his tweet that the income tax department is all set to question me was maliciously, mischievous & factually incorrect. Hence, a complaint was immediately lodged against him.”

He further said that the communication sent by the I-T department is an inter-departmental sharing of information. “These notices come and get answered at appropriate levels. This is exactly what I stated yesterday,” he added and said that truth shall prevail.

The allegations come in the backdrop of the BMC earlier this week issuing several notices to Mohit Kamboj. The BMC had also inspected the housing society in Khar on Wednesday, where Kamboj has several flats.

On Saturday, Kamboj also put a letter box outside his Khar building and said all authorities can send their notices in this box.

Meanwhile, in the past, the BMC had also carried out an inspection at the Juhu bungalow of union minister Narayan Rane. Following the inspection, the BMC had issued orders asking the Rane family to remove illegal alterations.

When contacted, Kamboj said, “Let the investigation happen by appropriate authorities, and we will decide later.”