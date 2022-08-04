BJP scared of Sanjay Raut, says brother Sunil as court extends ED custody

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's custody with the Enforcement Directorate was extended till August 8 on Thursday. The Rajya Sabha MP was arrested late Sunday night in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'Chawl' (old row tenement) in suburban Goregaon and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

Soon after the court's order extending the MP's order came out, his MLA brother Sunil Raut the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scared of Sanjay Raut, who being a true Shiv Sainik will never indulge in any corruption.

“We have faith in judiciary. Today, the court has ordered to send him (Sanjay Raut) to ED custody till August 8. Sanjay Raut is a true Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb Thackeray. He will never do any corruption. The BJP is scared of him,” Sunil Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

During the court hearing while opposing the federal agency's remand extension plea , Raut's lawyer Manoj Mohite said the case is a political one going on since a long time. “The probe was going in since, long whereby a chargesheet has also been filed,” Mohite said.

Seeking Raut's custody till August 10, the ED said it found further trail of cash transection worth ₹1.17 crore in connection with the Alibaug property. This is in addition to what was found earlier and mentioned during previous hearing, the ED told the court. According to the agency, an amount worth ₹1.08 crore was received in the account of Sanjay Raut's wife from unrelated persons.

The agency's moves come days after the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government collapsed due to a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who then took over as Maharashtra chief minister with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

The BJP and Sena had cut decades-old ties after the last Assembly election over power-sharing issues following which the latter joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form the MVA government in the western state.

