BJP sets the stage for BMC polls: MP Piyush Goyal unveils mega projects for city

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ramped up its efforts for the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, with Union Minister Piyush Goyal unveiling plans to expedite a series of transformative projects designed to revitalise the city.

A key announcement was the government’s commitment to expedite approvals for the next phase of the Coastal Road project, stretching from Versova to Bhayandar. “All permissions, including state forest department clearances for mangroves and submission of plans to the Bombay High Court, will be achieved within 45 days,” Goyal stated.

On the subject of road infrastructure, Goyal emphasised faster execution of cement concretisation projects. “To reduce inconvenience to Mumbaikars, the BMC will now complete each stretch within 75 days. An additional 15 days may be granted if utilities need to be shifted, with more time allowed for major obstructions,” he explained.

Healthcare was also in focus, with Goyal announcing the opening of the upgraded Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali by May 2025. “The facility will be fully operational by August 15 and provide a state-of-the-art multi-specialty BMC hospital for residents of north Mumbai,” he said. Upgrades are also underway at Shatabdi Hospital and Bhansali Hospital.

Addressing water supply issues, Goyal revealed plans for new pipelines along a 16-km stretch to benefit residents of Charkop and Gorai. He also urged authorities to expedite work on the desalination plant to meet Mumbai’s increasing water demands.

The announcements included a 37-acre Sports Authority of India (SAI) complex in Kandivali, another sports complex in Malvani, and two skill development centres – one in Kandivali, already operational, and another 50,000 sq ft centre set to open in a year. Additionally, a ₹1,000 crore skills university is planned in Malad.

Efforts to improve connectivity featured prominently, with Goyal proposing two new roads to decongest Malad station, a completed-but-unopened road from Magathane to Goregaon, and a Malad West connector to the Western Express Highway. Beautification projects under flyovers, starting with the Mith Chowky flyover on January 16, were also announced.

For the Koli community, Goyal promised three workshops in Dahisar, Borivali, and Malad to help form self-help groups for better opportunities. He also proposed establishing waste processing units in every ward to handle local garbage, reducing pollution and traffic.

In a major boost for slum redevelopment, Goyal reiterated the BJP’s pledge to provide free permanent homes to slum dwellers on-site. Concluding the meeting, he said, “These projects will benefit all of Mumbai, and such review meetings will be held regularly.”

This comprehensive list of initiatives underscores the BJP’s bid to strengthen its position ahead of the critical civic elections.