BJP upset about Ajit Pawar skipping visit to RSS HQ

MUMBAI: The Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction’s refusal to attend a workshop at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur has created a buzz among political parties, including the BJP. Amid Ajit’s dissension, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has alleged that the RSS wants the BJP to contest the Maharashtra elections on its own—which would mean that Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will have to merge their parties with the BJP. HT Image

On Tuesday, Ajit Pawar ignored an invitation extended by the BJP to attend an “intellectual workshop” at Reshimbagh, the place where the memorials of RSS founder K B Hedgewar and second sarsanghchalak M S Golwalkar are situated. The ruling party had extended the invitation to the legislators of both its allies, the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde and his MLAs attended the event but not Ajit Pawar or any of his MLAs. This is being seen as a clear message from the deputy chief minister that he is not ready to follow the Hindutva ideology of the saffron allies; also that his alliance with the Shiv Sena and BJP is political and could change with time. Ajit has also repeatedly emphasised at party forums that he has not given up his secular credentials.

The episode has upset the BJP. “Only Ajit and his MLAs can say why they did not come,” said BJP leader Pravin Darekar, expressing his displeasure. “There should have been no issue in coming for the programme and taking darshan (paying a visit). One does not have to give up one’s ideology to visit the RSS headquarters.”

NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction leader Amol Mitkari retorted that the party followed democratic principles and could not be forced to follow any other ideology. “Those at Deekshabhoomi are the real intellectual class,” he said. “We are the followers of Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Our party runs on democratic principles and its ideology is also democratic. The preamble of the Indian Constitution says that the people can follow whatever they want. Those who want to go to the RSS HQ should go there and those who want to go to Deekshabhoomi should go to Deekshabhoomi.”

Amid the dispute between the ruling parties, NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Jitendra Awhad on Thursday claimed that at the intellectual workshop held between RSS and BJP leaders, it was decided that the BJP should contest upcoming elections on its own, given its success in the assembly elections of five states. “Those who understand Maharashtra politics will realise that in Maharashtra, the BJP will fight elections on its own. Those who want to contest polls with the BJP will have to contest on their election symbol—the Lotus,” he claimed in a post on X (Twitter).