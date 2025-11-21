BJP-Sena truce? Both parties to exercise caution on poaching

MUMBAI: A day after Shiv Sena chief and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde met union home minister Amit Shah to express his grievances against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) poaching leaders from his party, the two parties have decided to call a truce. They have chosen not to admit local leaders from the allies ahead of the local body polls, even as incidents of poaching continued on Thursday. In Hingoli, Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar admitted a BJP candidate to the party, while in Jalgaon a Shiv Sena candidate withdrew his candidature to support BJP, which was objected by local Sena leader and state minister Gulabrao Patil. Anmol Mhatre; his wife Ashwini; former corporators Mahesh Patil, Sunit Patil and Sayli Vichare; and several office-bearers and workers from Kalyan-Dombivali, joined the BJP in the presence of state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan on Tuesday.

On the issue of poaching, the writing on the wall is clear. As a Sena leader said, while it will not take place at the state level, it’s beyond the control of the two parties in rural areas.

Earlier, the tussle between the allies to strengthen their chances to win rural and urban local bodies intensified with the induction of Anmol Waman Mhatre, the son of former Shiv Sena corporator and close aide of Shinde from Kalyan, into BJP. Sena ministers retaliated by boycotting the cabinet meeting on Tuesday; a series of meetings between the two parties followed where BJP pointed out that Sena had poached their functionaries in Ulhasnagar before Mhatre’s move. On Wednesday Shinde reportedly told Shah that the state unit of BJP, especially the party’s state chief Ravindra Chavan, were wrecking the spirit of the alliance.

On Thursday, people in the know said that Shinde had conveyed to his party colleagues to steer clear of admitting leaders from the Mahayuti allies. Deputy leader of Shiv Sena, Sheetal Mhatre said, “We have decided not to allow entry of anyone from the alliance partners – we have to make our Mahayuti strong and ensure its victory in the polls. We will get more clarity when Shinde saheb meets us.” A Mumbai-based MLA said that “top leadership will be consulted even for the most minor movement”.

Senior BJP minister Girish Mahajan said: “CM Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde are capable of handling such matters. Incidents of poaching may have happened but none of the allies are going to any extreme.” Mahajan’s statement echoed the truce that was achieved between the two leaders on Tuesday, following the cabinet boycott of Sena ministers, when both parties decided to exercise caution while giving entry to leaders from each other’s parties. “The results of a truce brokered between two parties are visible. We haven’t given entry to any new leader or worker from Shiv Sena, although one cannot speak of the future,” said a BJP leader.

BJP’s state leaders added that no specific directive was issued by the national leadership after the Shah-Shinde dialogue on Wednesday.

“The state leadership has decided to be cautious about inducting leaders from alliance partners, emphasized by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also said BJP will uphold the spirit of the alliance. This does not mean that inductions will stop but care will be exercised so that someone like Anmol Waman Mhatre, who was like a family friend of Eknath Shinde, is not brought into the fold,” said another BJP leader.

Meanwhile, opposition parties did not let go of the chance to take pot-shots at the ruling Mahayuti. “We saw somebody go crying to Delhi saying ‘Papa I was beaten up’. Why this desperation. But then they are reaping what they sowed,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at a function in Mumbai, referring to Shinde splitting the Shiv Sena in 2022.

State Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal said: “This has shown that the real chief minister is Amit Shah and Fadnavis is a shadow chief minister.”