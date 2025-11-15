BJP-Sena (UBT) face off for control of union at Taj Land’s End

MUMBAI: A bold attempt by a BJP-led union at Bandra’s Taj Lands End, to steal members of the rival Shiv Sena (UBT)-led union, led to a massive protest outside the five-star hotel on Friday. Rising tempers were calmed only when the hotel management said they would hold a meeting with the Sena (UBT)-led Bhartiya Kamgar Sena (BKS) on Saturday. iMumbai, India - November 14, 2025: UBT Shiv Sena party workers gather out side the Taj Lands End, Bandra for workers union issue in Mumbai, India, on Friday, November 14 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Friday’s protest was a reaction to an alleged attempt by the Akhil Bharatiya Kamgar Karmachari Sangh, a union affiliated to the BJP, to split the BKS and expand its influence in various sectors.

The Shiv Sena-led BKS has traditionally had a strong presence in five-star hotels, airports, hospitals and other establishments, which has helped the party control these business establishments in Mumbai.

But, last year, the BJP began an aggressive push into the BKS’s territory. Then, on Wednesday, the BJP-led Akhil Bharatiya Kamgar Karmachari Sangh got several employees of Taj Land’s End to formally join them, in the presence of their leader Ravindra Chavan. A board of the new union was also unveiled on the hotel’s premises, followed by a gate meeting.

On Friday afternoon, BKS members assembled outside the hotel and started chanting slogans against the BJP. Party leader Anil Parab arrived on site, as did the police, who barred entry to the hotel. This triggered a verbal duel between police and Parab.

The Sena (UBT) leader accused the police of acting at the behest of the BJP. Police urged Parab to go with a delegation of a few people into the hotel and help defuse tensions. “Why should only a few of us go into the hotel? I want to go inside with all these people to have tea. How can the police stop customers,” asked Parab.

After heated arguments, Parab went inside with a 15-member delegation to speak with the hotel management. It was finally decided that the management would hold a meeting with BKS leaders on Saturday. “BKS leader and MP Arvind Sawant will also attend the meeting to discuss the employee union issue,” said Parab.