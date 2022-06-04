BMC aims to finish phase 1 of August Kranti Maidan revamp by August 15

Mumbai: With the monsoon season around the corner, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is racing to complete its ambitious revamp of the August Kranti Maidan, from where Gandhiji had given his famous Quit India call against the British empire on August 8, 1942.

The civic body had in February this year announced a revamp of the historic maidan to commemorate the 80th year of the Quit India movement and mark the 75th year of India’s independence. August Kranti Maidan was earlier known as Gowalia Tank and is regarded as one of the important locations in India’s freedom movement.

The development project included beautification of the ground and the entire area in its periphery and a 2-kilometre-long freedom trail pathway that will originate from outside the Maidan and end at Girgaon Chowpatty. This pathway will cover some of the iconic historic locations like Mani Bhavan, which was Gandhiji’s abode in Mumbai for 17 years, and the Lokmanya Tilak Smarak at the Chowpatty. The civic body had earlier planned to finish the project by August this year. However, officials have now stated that the first phase will be completed by August and the entire project will be finished by January 2023.

Prashant Gaikwad, the assistant municipal commissioner from the D ward under whose jurisdiction the project is taking place, has said that in the first phase the entire periphery of the Maidan will be beautified and a new boundary wall comprising a cast-iron grill will be installed so that people can enjoy an uninterrupted view of the ground from outside.

Presently, the view of the ground is obstructed by hoardings, toilet blocks and parked vehicles.

Gaikwad also said that at present the ground is divided into four different parts with internal barricades in between, which will be removed to transform it into one open plot.

The officials also said that in the first phase, the footpath outside the perimeter of the ground will also be re-engineered. The footpath will be created by using basalt stone to restore the vintage outlook of the garden.

“We have already started decluttering the periphery around the ground and have demolished some of the toilet blocks and hoardings. With the onset of the monsoon, it looks difficult to finish the entire project by August as there will be frequent interruptions due to rains. But we are aiming to finish the entire beautification and landscaping works inside the ground and its periphery by August 15,” Gaikwad said.

He also maintained that besides this, the BMC will also improve the existing drainage network and upgrade the stormwater drains in this area, considering it is a low-lying zone.

The second phase will include creating the freedom trail pathway.

Senior officials from the BMC’s heritage cell said that the pathway will give out relevant information about India’s freedom movement and information kiosks and murals will be installed there.

Gaikwad said that the freedom trail walkway will be pedestrian and disabled-friendly and will be levelled equally with the main carriageway of the road. “We are targeting to finish the second phase before January 26 next year and we will speed up the construction works as soon as monsoon gets over,” Gaikwad said.

The BMC has roped in conservation architect, Pankaj Joshi, as a consultant for this project. Joshi said that this freedom trail will be in line with the internationally acclaimed freedom trail in Boston.

“We are working to ensure that the entire freedom movement history of this area gets reflected through the urban up-gradation. This freedom trail will showcase the rich historical legacy that Mumbai beholds and while walking on it one shouldn’t fear tripping and falling, keeping this in mind we will be upgrading footpaths and walkways as per Indian Road Congress and international standards,” said Joshi.

