BMC allows two 5-star hotels to be used for admitting non-critical Covid-19 patients

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said it has approved two five-star hotels in Mumbai which can be used by private hospitals to admit Covid-19 patients who are not critical.

A total of 42 beds — 22 in the InterContinental hotel in Marine Drive and 20 in the Trident Hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) — will be made available, the BMC said. It added that more hotels can be used for admitting such patients in the coming days if such a need arises.

Thursday’s update comes three days after BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal told news agency PTI on Monday that the Maharashtra government has decided to set up three ‘jumbo field hospitals’ in Mumbai and convert certain four-star and five-star hotels into Covid-19 care centres for patients.

This decision comes in the backdrop of the massive spike in Mumbai’s Covid-19 disease tally which is posing a severe problem for the city’s health infrastructure. Bed occupancy rates in Mumbai have already crossed 80% with more than 98% of Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and ventilator beds fully occupied.

The civic body chief further said these hotels will be “dovetailed and run by professionals from major private hospitals” and steps will be taken to make more beds available for patients who are in need by shifting the substantially recovered patients to Covid-19 care facilities which will be managed by professional doctors.

Mumbai on Wednesday added 9,931 new Covid-19 disease cases and 54 more related deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 545,195 and 12,147 respectively. Maharashtra, on the other hand, recorded 58,952 cases and 278 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

Being the worst-affected state from the pandemic across India, Maharashtra -- which is already observing night curfew and weekend lockdown – has also been placed under section 144 from 8pm on April 14 till 7am on May 1. Residents are not allowed to step out without valid reasons and all essential services will operate between 7am and 8pm.

(With inputs from Mehul R Thakkar)

