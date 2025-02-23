BMC begins repairing uneven patches on Coastal Road

MUMBAI: Patches of the Coastal Road near Haji Ali will remain blocked for traffic till Sunday as the BMC has begun rectification work on the uneven patches, for removing the mastic and adding a new layer. The BMC on Saturday began the work of removing the overlay of mastic on Coastal Road. (HT)

After drawing flak for a viral video showing uneven patches of mastic asphalt on the Coastal Road and Haji Ali interchange, the BMC on Saturday began the work of removing the overlay of mastic. This layer of mastic had been placed as a preventive measure for the 2024 monsoon.

The BMC had clarified in a press note, saying, “The asphalting work on the northbound carriageway of the Haji Ali interchange was done in the pre-monsoon period, which resulted in some separation at the joints of the work done in the subsequent days. To prevent the joints from widening further and to keep the asphalt durable, and additional layer of mastic was applied on patches.”

Because of the work, part of the northbound road at Haji Ali was blocked to vehicles. The BMC said that a new asphalt layer would be spread within one or two days.