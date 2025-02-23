Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BMC begins repairing uneven patches on Coastal Road

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 23, 2025 07:30 AM IST

After drawing flak for a viral video showing uneven patches of mastic asphalt on the Coastal Road and Haji Ali interchange, the BMC on Saturday began the work of removing the overlay of mastic

MUMBAI: Patches of the Coastal Road near Haji Ali will remain blocked for traffic till Sunday as the BMC has begun rectification work on the uneven patches, for removing the mastic and adding a new layer.

The BMC on Saturday began the work of removing the overlay of mastic on Coastal Road. (HT)
The BMC on Saturday began the work of removing the overlay of mastic on Coastal Road. (HT)

After drawing flak for a viral video showing uneven patches of mastic asphalt on the Coastal Road and Haji Ali interchange, the BMC on Saturday began the work of removing the overlay of mastic. This layer of mastic had been placed as a preventive measure for the 2024 monsoon.

The BMC had clarified in a press note, saying, “The asphalting work on the northbound carriageway of the Haji Ali interchange was done in the pre-monsoon period, which resulted in some separation at the joints of the work done in the subsequent days. To prevent the joints from widening further and to keep the asphalt durable, and additional layer of mastic was applied on patches.”

Because of the work, part of the northbound road at Haji Ali was blocked to vehicles. The BMC said that a new asphalt layer would be spread within one or two days.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On