Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday demolished illegal encroachments and unauthorised extensions within the premises of Vijay Vishal Cooperative Housing Society in Oshiwara, reclaiming a substantial portion of land designated to be used as recreational space.

BMC clears illegal encroachments inside Oshiwara housing society

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Of the 768 sq m of encroached space meant to be recreational space under our original building plan, the BMC has cleared nearly 500 sq m,” said Nitin Shetty, a member of the society’s managing committee.

The reclaimed land, originally reserved for amenities such as a garden or swimming pool, had been occupied by shops and other commercial structures. The three-building society, comprising 102 flats, had been trying to remove the encroachments for over a decade despite securing favourable court orders.

Residents alleged that the encroachers not only ran unauthorised commercial establishments but also reared goats and hens within the compound, obstructing access to Building No. 3 and creating hygiene and safety concerns.

“They demolished portions of our compound wall, blocked our entrance gate and even dumped garbage inside the society compound. There were also instances of illegal substances being sold from a paan shop next to the society gate,” Shetty said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Residents said they had won the legal battle in 2015 and that the BMC had carried out a demolition drive in 2017. However, the reclaimed land could not be secured and the encroachers allegedly returned, forcing the civic body to undertake another demolition drive on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents said they had won the legal battle in 2015 and that the BMC had carried out a demolition drive in 2017. However, the reclaimed land could not be secured and the encroachers allegedly returned, forcing the civic body to undertake another demolition drive on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}