BMC cracks down on illegal flats meant for parking space in Dongri

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s B Ward on Monday launched a demolition drive at Noble Tower, a 22-storey high-rise on Zakaria Masjid Street in Dongri, following the discovery of extensive unauthorised construction. Mumbai, India – 21, April 2025: A Noble Tower, at Zakeriya Masjid street, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Officials revealed that the builder had illegally converted six floors — originally reserved for parking and refuge areas — into 45 residential flats, flouting the sanctioned plan approved on January 18, 2010. The violations came to light in August 2024, after a tenant lodged a complaint about the misuse of designated parking space.

Subsequently, the civic body issued a notice under Section 53(1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act on August 7, directing the restoration of the original building layout. “There were six floors reserved for refuge and parking, but the developer illegally constructed 45 flats instead. A notice was issued, but no corrective action was taken,” said Nitin Shukla, assistant commissioner of B Ward.

According to civic officials, five unauthorised flats were built on each of the six floors, and around 45 families were residing in them. An FIR was filed on December 10, 2024, initiating legal proceedings. On February 28, 2025, eviction notices were issued to all residents, giving them a month to vacate.

To pave the way for demolition, the BMC disconnected water and electricity supplies to the illegal flats. “We cut off electricity two days ago and water yesterday. Commercial structures on the ground floor were the first to go, as they were easier to vacate. Most residents are now on rent and seeking to delay the process,” said a civic official.

The demolition, initially scheduled for April 15, was delayed due to the unavailability of police protection. With police support finally in place, the BMC began dismantling illegal structures on Monday. Ground-floor godowns built in violation of norms were also taken down, prompting several tenants to leave voluntarily.

“This case only surfaced after a tenant raised the alarm. We followed due process — from the MRTP notice to the FIR and eviction orders. Elections and the month of Ramzan delayed action, but we are now proceeding with full force,” the official added. “All illegal flats will be razed — doors, windows, and walls included — to render the spaces uninhabitable and restore the area as per the sanctioned plan.”

Neither the developer nor the occupants were available for comment.

The BMC has scheduled the next phase of demolition between April 22 and April 25 to ensure full compliance with building norms.