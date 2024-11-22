Mumbai real estate: BMC declares list of top 10 property tax defaulters who owe it 600 crore

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued notices to 100 prominent property tax defaulters in the city, with the top 10 owing the civic body approximately ₹600 crore in total. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued notices to 100 prominent property tax defaulters in the city. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The top two defaulters are Raghuvanshi Mills Limited at ₹119.59 crore, followed by 104.78 crore by M/s Omkar Developers Pvt Ltd. Six of the top 10 defaulters concern properties in the BMC’s G South ward, covering the Prabhadevi area.

A senior official from the BMC’s tax assessment and collection department said the legal notices were sent after the defaulters failed to respond to “demand letters”. The civic body has sent a property attachment notice to the defaulters, which will be followed by seizure notices and then auction notices if they fail to respond. The properties will then be seized if the defaulters fail to pay the outstanding amount.

“There are 100 defaulters, and we have released the list of the top 10. The notices were issued on different days to different defaulters,” the senior official said.

The BMC’s action is in accordance with sections 203, 204, 205, and 206 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, which allow the civic body to seize and then auction properties to recover the outstanding dues.

Property tax, which is the main source of revenue for the municipal corporation, must be deposited with the BMC within 90 days of receiving a notice. If the tax isn’t paid within this period, the municipal corporation initiates phase-wise action.

First, officers of the BMC’s tax assessment and collection department follow up with the defaulters for payment through direct contact and communication. If the property tax is still not paid, a “demand letter” is sent. The next step is to give the property holder a final notice of 21 days. Finally, if there’s still no response, action is taken to confiscate the property of the defaulters.

The BMC spreads awareness and makes appeals regarding property tax collection through various media. Property owners can also pay the tax online.