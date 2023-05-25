BMC employee arrested for conning people of 62 lakh promising jobs

Mumbai: A 45-year-old Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee -- Bharat Kanji Solanki -- working in the Solid Waste Management department, was arrested by the J J Marg police on Wednesday for allegedly cheating several people by promising them jobs as sweepers in the civic body. Six of his victims have approached police, claiming the accused took ₹62 lakh from them.

Cops registered a case against Solanki in April, following a complaint lodged against him by Dinesh Anjara, a railway employee, who was searching for jobs for his two sons in BMC. Solanki works in the department’s Bandra West ward.

When Anjara met Solanki in October 2017 he was promised jobs for his sons, daughter and also his son-in-law. Solanki demanded ₹10 lakh per head. Anjara subsequently paid him ₹20 lakh over a period of time, but Solanki did not deliver on his promise. He kept stringing Anjara along for six years, following which Anjara lodged the complaint.

“Solanki had taken money from two more people, making it a total of ₹62 lakh. He has even taken names of some BMC officers who we are questioning,” said the police officer.

Solanki allegedly forged documents like medical certificates, appointment letters, joining letters and even identity cards to defraud the candidates, revealed the police. “We have found details of various bank transactions in his bank accounts and prima facie suspect he has cheated around 15 people,” said the police officer.

The officer said while Solanki was asked to appear at the police station -- under notice 41 (a) of CRPC – he failed to turn up and applied for anticipatory bail before the Sessions court in April. However, the court did not grant him relief.

“We learnt that he was coming to Andheri (he lives in Vile Parle) on Wednesday and picked him up from there,” said the officer. He has been booked for forgery of valuable security, cheating, punishment for forgery and forgery for purpose of cheating.

