BMC employee arrested for duping 20 job aspirants

Mumbai: A 31-year-old employee of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the civic body.

The Park Site police officials said, the accused, Sameer Baban Padelkar, works as a labourer with the D-Ward office of BMC for over a decade. He cheated over 20 people in the last four years and took at least ₹3 to ₹4 lakh from each of them.

According to the police, one of the job aspirants, Praful Gamare, 30, a resident of Diva, Thane met Padelkar in 2018 through a common friend when he was promised a job. The accused asked to pay ₹1 lakh, and he took the first instalment of ₹50,000 in November 2018. Later, the accused took a total of ₹4.5 lakh from the complainant till October 2020 and after that, he changed his mobile number.

As the complainant did not get a job and his money back, he approached the Park Site police as the accused had received the money in Vikroli area. Police recorded his statement and registered a case of cheating and breach of trust against Padelkar. The police visited the accused place but did not find him, said police inspector Vinayak Mer of the Park Site police station.

Police got information that Padelkar was seen in the Sion area from where police arrested him on Wednesday. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody till August 12. During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had duped several people in the last four years, added Mer.