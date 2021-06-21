BMC extends level 3 restrictions in Mumbai till June 27

Mumbai will continue with level 3 restrictions till, June 27, according to an official order issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday. This, when the positivity rate in Mumbai (3.79%) and oxygen bed occupancy (23.56%) qualify the city for level 1 restrictions, which effectively means large scale easing of curbs.

The BMC order said, “Considering Mumbai’s population density, also considering a large number of people travel in crowded local trains, and due to predictions regarding the third wave made by Maharashtra Covid task force, BMC has decided to keep in force its level 3 status.” This decision has come into force from Monday, June 21, and will remain in force till June 27, the order reads.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar, Prashant Kishor meet for second time in 2 weeks

Level 3 restrictions mean essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4pm on all days, non-essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4pm on weekdays, restaurants are allowed to operate dine-in with 50% capacity, till 4pm on weekdays, and can allow takeaways and home deliveries after, use of local trains is restricted for medical and essential services,gyms, salons and spas are open till 4pm, operational on 50% capacity.

Local governments have the authority to opt for the status of a higher level of restrictions, based on the caseload, bed availability, and overall situation at hand within the jurisdiction. BMC received the state disaster management department’s nod for extending its level 3 status on June 18.

As of June 20, 9,024 of 10,930 oxygen beds are vacant in Mumbai, 1,216 of 2,633 ICU beds are vacant, and 542 of 1,450 ventilator beds are vacant.