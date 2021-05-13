Home / Cities / Mumbai News / BMC first municipal corporation in the world to float global tenders for Covid-19 vaccines, says mayor
BMC first municipal corporation in the world to float global tenders for Covid-19 vaccines, says mayor

“We're the first municipal corporation in the world to invite global tender for vaccines,” said Kishori Pednekar.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 05:54 PM IST
The BMC on Wednesday floated a global tender for procuring 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines for the citizens of Mumbai. (HT FILE)(HT_PRINT)

Kishori Pednekar, Mayor of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, said BMC is the first municipal corporation in the world to float global tenders for Covid-19 vaccines.

“We're the first municipal corporation in the world to invite global tender for vaccines,” news agency ANI said quoting Pednekar.

Pednekar also laid down the guidelines for vaccine manufacturers. They will have to abide by the deadline of May 18 for submission of their bids for approval, she said, adding that once the work order reaches completion, the vaccine manufacturers will have to ensure delivery of vaccines under three weeks.

Pednekar also said that manufacturers will have to install cold storage for the vaccines if and when needed, and the efficacy rates of the vaccines should not be lower than 60%.

“We'll not give any advance payment. We will fine companies if they fail to deliver vaccines on time,” Pednekar was quoted as saying by ANI.

The BMC on Wednesday floated a global tender for procuring 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines for the citizens of Mumbai days after Mumbai's guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray said the civic body will be doing so.

Mumbai had reported 2,116 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the city wide tally to 6,82,102. 66 fatalities were also reported, the death toll now stands at 14,008. 4,293 patients have also recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,27,373. BMC has demarcated a total of 80 containment zones in the city and sealed 444 buildings to tackle the surge of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai.

