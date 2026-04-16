BMC hikes auditorium rent by 5%, theatre fraternity dismayed

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will implement a 5% annual increase in rental charges for theatres and auditoriums, with the revised rates taking effect from April 1. The hike will vary depending on the size and seating capacity of the theatre and will amount to an average ₹4,000 annually. The BMC has also said a 5% escalation will be applied every year, going forward.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters (Hindustan Times)

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While the rental increase covers all theatres and auditoriums in Mumbai, the decision has not gone down well with the Marathi theatre community. Marathi plays are staged in a handful of theatres only, and hiking the rent would push ticket rates above the GST exemption limit. This would prove burdensome on audiences and could even discourage many from patronising the already vulnerable Marathi theatre circuit.

In a letter written by the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad (All India Marathi Theatre Council) to the Shiv Sena, the body said rising costs are placing an increasing financial burden on theatre producers.

Shiv Sena group leader in the BMC, Amey Ghole, has urged the civic administration to suspend the rent hike as it could adversely affect the Marathi theatre ecosystem.

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{{^usCountry}} In his communication to municipal authorities, Ghole said the decision has drawn strong objections from producers, artistes and other stakeholders. Underlining the cultural importance of Marathi theatre, Ghole said it represents Maharashtra’s rich artistic legacy and is a vital source of livelihood for emerging artists, producers and backstage workers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his communication to municipal authorities, Ghole said the decision has drawn strong objections from producers, artistes and other stakeholders. Underlining the cultural importance of Marathi theatre, Ghole said it represents Maharashtra’s rich artistic legacy and is a vital source of livelihood for emerging artists, producers and backstage workers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said higher rentals could make it difficult for small producers and experimental theatre groups to sustain their work, potentially leading to a decline in performances and cultural activity across Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said higher rentals could make it difficult for small producers and experimental theatre groups to sustain their work, potentially leading to a decline in performances and cultural activity across Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, defending the rent hike, deputy municipal commissioner Ajit Kumar Ambi said the BMC wanted to raise theatre rents by 10% but, after due consideration, decided on a 5% increase instead. This issue has been discussed with the municipal commissioner and a final decision has been taken, he said. “Rates are increasing, there is inflation. During Covid, we didn’t impose any increase. Right now, we have raised it by just 5%,” said Ambi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, defending the rent hike, deputy municipal commissioner Ajit Kumar Ambi said the BMC wanted to raise theatre rents by 10% but, after due consideration, decided on a 5% increase instead. This issue has been discussed with the municipal commissioner and a final decision has been taken, he said. “Rates are increasing, there is inflation. During Covid, we didn’t impose any increase. Right now, we have raised it by just 5%,” said Ambi. {{/usCountry}}

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When quizzed on the likely impact on audiences, Ambi said, “Ticket prices will also increase, which is a given.”

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