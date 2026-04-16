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BMC hikes auditorium rent by 5%, theatre fraternity dismayed

The hike will vary depending on the size and seating capacity of the theatre and will amount to an average ₹4,000 annually. The BMC has also said a 5% escalation will be applied every year, going forward

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 05:34 am IST
By Linah Baliga
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MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will implement a 5% annual increase in rental charges for theatres and auditoriums, with the revised rates taking effect from April 1. The hike will vary depending on the size and seating capacity of the theatre and will amount to an average 4,000 annually. The BMC has also said a 5% escalation will be applied every year, going forward.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters (Hindustan Times)

While the rental increase covers all theatres and auditoriums in Mumbai, the decision has not gone down well with the Marathi theatre community. Marathi plays are staged in a handful of theatres only, and hiking the rent would push ticket rates above the GST exemption limit. This would prove burdensome on audiences and could even discourage many from patronising the already vulnerable Marathi theatre circuit.

In a letter written by the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad (All India Marathi Theatre Council) to the Shiv Sena, the body said rising costs are placing an increasing financial burden on theatre producers.

Shiv Sena group leader in the BMC, Amey Ghole, has urged the civic administration to suspend the rent hike as it could adversely affect the Marathi theatre ecosystem.

When quizzed on the likely impact on audiences, Ambi said, “Ticket prices will also increase, which is a given.”

 
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