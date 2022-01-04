Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

BMC issues fresh guidelines for international arrivals at airport. Details here

The measures include Rapid RT-PCR testing upon arrival for those travelling from abroad, Mumbai's civic body said.
Representative Image
Published on Jan 04, 2022 10:35 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Amid an alarming rise in daily Covid-19 infections in Maharashtra, including cases of the Omicron variant, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body of Mumbai, on Tuesday announced fresh guidelines for international passengers arriving at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

“Kindly note the latest protocol, for those arriving at Mumbai International Airport from abroad,” tweeted Kiran Dighavkar, an assistant municipal commissioner with the BMC.

As per the updated guidelines, those arriving from abroad will be, upon arrival, subjected to Rapid RT-PCR test. If positive, the traveller will have to take a routine RT-PCR test; however, if Rapid RT-PCR is negative, the passenger will be allowed to leave though they need to put themselves in home quarantine for a week.

Those found positive, and also exhibiting symptoms for Covid-19, will be admitted to Seven Hills Hospital (free of cost), the advisory said. Among such patients, those who wish to be taken to a private facility, will be sent to Bombay Hospital or Breach Candy Hospital, it further said.

For asymptomatic passengers, the options are BKC/Kanjur Jumbo Centre (free of cost) or, if they want to pay, a private hotel of their choice from among those mentioned in the advisory.

 

Topics
bmc mumbai airport coronavirus omicron
