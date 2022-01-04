Maharashtra reports massive spike with over 18k new cases, Mumbai tally up too

Maharashtra on Tuesday saw a rise of over 6,000 cases in its daily Covid-19 tally with 18,466 new infections being registered during the day. It also reported 20 related deaths, pushing the active caseload to 66,308. A day ago, the state had registered 12,160 cases and 11 fatalities.

The state’s Omicron tally reached 653 with 75 new patients being found infected by the highly transmissible strain of the virus. Of these, 259 have been discharged.

The new Omicron cases included 40 from Mumbai, nine from Thane city, eight from Pune city, five from Panvel, three each from Kolhapur and Nagpur, two from Pimpri Chinchwad, 1 each from Bhivandi Nizampur, Ulhasnagar, Satara, Amravati and Navi Mumbai.

The state also saw 1,748 patients recovering from the disease taking the cumulative tally to 65,18,916.

The capital city of Mumbai registered 10,606 infections and two deaths. The country’s financial capital now has a total of 8,16,965 cases. A day ago, it had logged 7,928 new Covid cases.

The administration has a imposed a large number of restrictions to contain the spread of the pandemic.