BMC issues notice to building where BJP leader owns flats

Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued a notice to the office-bearers of the Santacruz building where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mahit Kamboj owns flats, as an intimation to inspect the premises.

Kamboj owns four flats in the Khushi Pride Belmondo building on SVP road. The inspection will be carried out on March 23.

In response to BMC’s notice, Kamboj took to social media on Monday and tweeted, “Could not find false cases against me, so sent a notice from BMC to my house. Be it Kangana Ranaut or Narayan Rane, if they cannot find anything wrong , then they break the houses. Whatever you do, I will not bow down to you #MahaVikasAghadi Government!”

Talking to HT about the issue, Kamboj said, “I own four flats in the building. Even though on social media I reacted only to the BMC notice to this building, in fact many of my offices or commercial properties have received a notice from BMC.”

The notice was issued by the H/West ward under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act 1888. A civic official said, “This section authorises a civic official to inspect premises to determine unauthorised alterations to original approved building plans. If any unauthorised alterations are found, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will subsequently issue notices to the owner or occupier as per relevant sections of the MMC act.” Civic ward officials were not available for comment.

This comes after BMC issued notices to a property owned by union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane, for unauthorised alterations. On March 4, BMC issued a notice under section 351 of the MMC act for unauthorised alterations to Adhish bungalow.

Kamboj has been at loggerheads with senior Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi leaders since the past six months. He has levelled allegations of defamation against MVA minister Nawab Malik in 2021, was subsequently booked under the arms act when he wielded a sword in public for celebrating his arrest. Earlier this year, Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged Kamboj was involved in irregularities in a redevelopment project in Mumbai which was denied by the BJP leader.