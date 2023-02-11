BMC leaks complainant’s identity to hawkers after tweet, alleges residents’ association

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been accused of leaking the mobile number and residential address of the president of resident’s association which complained against the menace of illegal hawkers operating at TPS Road number 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official Twitter handle of Santacruz East Residents Association (SERA) tweeted against the hawker menace and highlighted how dangerous it is that some of them use gas cylinders on the footpath which pose threat to the citizens.

Following the tweet, the identity, phone number and residential address of the president of SERA Hemal Mehta were revealed.

Mehta said following the complaint on Twitter on Thursday, a hawker came to her residence around 8pm the same day and requested her to delete the tweets. She said hawkers are also calling her to take down the tweet.

SERA and Mumbai North Central District Forum (MNCDF) took to Twitter on Friday evening slamming and accusing the BMC of leaking Mehta’s details.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“One hawker straight up came to my home after a tweet through SERA’s Twitter account. How can BMC reveal my identity? After yesterday’s visit, today I have also received 3-4 calls from hawkers asking me to delete the tweet,” said Mehta.

She said that hawkers were pressuring her to get the tweet deleted so BMC cannot take any action on them. “Hawkers told me that BMC officials will not take action if the tweet is deleted. I am not going to delete any tweets. How is it that BMC gave my name and details, and asked hawkers to talk to me to get the tweet deleted?” she shared.

Coming out strongly on the intimidation by hawkers, MNCDF founder advocate Trivankumar Karnani said this incident exposes the nexus between BMC officials and hawkers. MNCDF also took to Twitter asking the BMC headquarters Twitter team and the municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to act on it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Disclosure of names of complainants against illegal hawkers only goes on to expose the criminal and corrupt nexus between BMC and illegal hawkers. This has become a common practice by BMC wards because their hafta bribes come to a halt giving rise to criminal conflicts and intimidation by illegal hawkers,” he said.

Karnani also said that the police must intervene and not only file a complaint of criminal intimidation but also invoke externment proceedings under sections 109, 110 and 111 of Criminal Procedure Code against illegal hawkers who indulge in bribery and get protection from BMC officials.

When contacted, Swapnaja Kshirsagar, assistant municipal commissioner, H East ward said, “The SERA Twitter account is public, so I do not think it was leaked by BMC officials. If it is a resident’s association, people will know who the president is. I will still check whether any complainant’s details were leaked by the ward or not. 99% it cannot happen from BMC’s ward office.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the matter of BMC officials asking hawkers to get tweets deleted for them to not take any action, Kshirsagar said action will be taken by BMC even if the tweet is deleted by the original complainant.