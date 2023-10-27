BMC looked the other way, as citizens complained

Mumbai While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued strict directives to combat air pollution, citizen forums have spoken up and called attention to the fact that the situation would not have been aggravated if it had acted on their complaints, consistently given over the last few years.

HT tracked down areas in the suburbs and the island city where citizens have been complaining about polluted air due to illegal chimneys, road concretisation and building demolition works, and road dust. (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

Sudhakar Tamboli, state secretary, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), said in his constituency in Vile Parle, builders are flouting guidelines with impunity. He pointed out that there are over 100 construction sites in the area, and that although he has scaled up people’s complaints to the authorities, no remedial measures have been taken to curb pollution.

“Every time a builder signs an IOD (intimation of disapproval) for redeveloping any building, they are asked to follow all pollution-tackling measures in the contract. Why are they not following it? The SOPs are coming now because the pollution has gone out of control; but why did the building proposal department let things go out of hand,” said Tamboli.

On Wednesday, BMC mandated that construction sites violating its new air pollution guidelines would be sealed and a stop work notice issued to builders. Additionally, vehicles carrying construction materials have to be covered from the top and all sides so that construction material or debris pollution does not become airborne during transportation. They must not be overloaded in order to avoid spillage and must have valid PUC certificates. If found in breach, the vehicles would be seized and impounded. All construction sites have to provide a vehicle tyre-washing facility at all their exit points and, significantly, all builders have to engage only those vehicles which possess a vehicle-tracking system. The builders have been given 15-30-days to implement the measures.

Pointing out that BMC has been caught napping, Reshma Doshi, co-convener, Mumbai North Central District Forum said, “The main issue is that ward officers and other seniors in the departments look the other way when it comes to builders flouting norms at construction sites. It only comes up for discussion when things go out of control. The situation that we are in today could have been avoided if precautionary measures were taken well in time.”

Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder member of Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association, pointed out that while the new guidelines have suggested punitive measures for wrongs on construction sites, other sources of pollution such as RMC plants, illegal bhattis and chimneys did not qualify in the mandate.

“Our body has been pointing to these other sources of illegal pollution throughout the year. Forget about air pollution, they don’t even act on complaints raised by residents for basic issues. The civic body’s action on some illegal furnaces was but an eyewash. They were back in action in a day,” said Makkar. “We urge BMC to invoke Section 268 and 290 of the IPC and prosecute the offenders.”

On October 20, HT had reported how the Mumbai Air Pollution Mitigation Plan, published by BMC in March which came into effect in April was toothless as it did not give any powers or clarity to ward officials to take penal action on offenders. After this, BMC came out with a new set of guidelines on October 25.

Dhobighat (next to SGNP), Borivali east

Pollution source: Road concretisation

Duration of the problem: Since June 2023

Sanjay Patil, Mumbai-based researcher

The work to concretise roads started just before monsoons this year, and since then the dust pollution has been a major problem in the area. I had complained to BMC in June. Nothing came of it. Now, fine particles of construction material, which is all over footpaths and roads, resuspend and spread all across each time a vehicle passes by. I recently spent around ₹30,000 on an air purifier to protect us from the construction dust. While BMC is going after private constructions, civic and other infra contractors are equally responsible and should be held accountable.

Official-speak: Please let us know the location of this work, we will immediately issue the stop-work notice. We are in the process of forming squads; this issue will be resolved in a day.

Sandhya Nandedkar, assistant commissioner, R Central ward

Nahar Amrit Shakti, Chandivali

Pollution source: Illegal chimneys at Khairani road, Saki Naka

Duration of the problem: Since 2017

SL Dhingra, former professor, IIT-Bombay

The pollution in the Chandivali area is driven by the flourishing illegal factories in Khairani slums which emit chemical plumes. I have been complaining since 2017, but action taken is simply not enough. Despite installing an air purifier at home, my health is affected due to the factories. While lakhs of people living around suffer day in and day out, the worst affected are helpless workers.

Official-speak: We have taken action in the past, and are now working on getting police protection to take tougher action. I will let you know the schedule tomorrow.

Dhanaji Herlekar, assistant commissioner, L ward

Yogi Hills, Mulund west

Pollution source: Ongoing private building construction

Duration of the problem: Since early 2022

Bharat Soni, retired banker

Residents of Yogi Hills are choking due to all the on-going residential construction work going on nearby. After HT’s report last year, roads and footpaths were sprinkled with water. It has stopped again causing construction dust to settle on walls, cars and even entrances of our homes. The engineer at the site has exited the project and the new engineer seems reluctant to take preventive measures. No guidelines are being followed. We have been writing and also sending messages to officials and builders, which are ignored.

Official-speak: Ajay Patne, assistant commissioner, did not respond to HT’s request for a comment.

Poonam Nagar, Andheri east

Pollution source: Marble cutting units

Duration of the problem: Since 2020

Jasbir Singh Kukkal, finance professional

The noise and air pollution is unbearable. The marble sellers operate fearlessly. Officials from the MPCB had visited the area and prepared a report and it was up to BMC to take action. The civic body stepped up and carried out superficial demolitions, after which the marble cutting units were back. People are unable to work at home due to the noise pollution. There’s a park on the other side of the wall, which children and senior citizens are unable to use.

Official-speak: In the past, since the issue was around noise and air pollution, we could only act after MPCB informed us about the illegal industrial units. With the new BMC guidelines that came into effect yesterday, we will stop the work causing any such problems.

Manish Walanju, assistant commissioner, K East ward

Wadala 4 rasta, near Wadala west station

Pollution source: Dust/ sand on road

Duration of the problem: April-May 2023

Nimish Malde, social activist

The problem has persisted since before the monsoons and BMC has continued to look the other way. Around 20-25 trucks loaded with debris leave from a nearby construction site every day, leaving a trail of behind. The dust particles settled down during the monsoons, but now it has become a major concern again. I tweeted about it to BMC 15 days ago but received no response.

Official-speak: Chakrapani Alle, assistant commissioner, F north ward, asked HT to drop him a message, but did not respond till the time of going to press.

90-feet-road, near Kelkar College, Mulund east

Pollution source: Ongoing construction of a residential project

Duration of the problem: Since April 2023

Sagar Devre, advocate

There is a major residential project coming up here by MHADA and BMC, which necessitates the movement of more than 100 trucks carrying debris and sand, which cause pollution on the road and in the nearby area. I also sent a legal notice to agencies including BMC and the collector, following which BMC washed the road once, but now we are back to inhaling poor air. While MPCB officials have promised to visit the area to conduct a survey, we don’t know when that will happen. The worst affected are senior citizens and children.

Official-speak: Ajay Patne, assistant commissioner, did not respond to HT’s request for a comment.

