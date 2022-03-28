BMC paints Mumbai streets with luminescent paint for better visibility of lane markings
Mumbai: To make road markings visible for the riders, drivers and pedestrians in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started marking the streets with luminescent paint for better visibility and safety of Mumbaiites.
The paint is being applied at zebra crossings, for lane markings and lane dividers across the city. Luminescent paint gives more visibility during the night and is also durable.
A senior civic official from BMC said, “BMC has already begun marking roads with luminescent paint, as part of its various plans to improve commute experience in the city. If the Mumbai police requires BMC to prioritise certain roads, the civic body will extend full cooperation.”
The commissioner of police Sanjay Pandey, on Monday took to social media sharing a number of decisions that Mumbai police will implement across the city for its streets. Panday wrote on Twitter, “In a meeting with BMC, painting of roads and #SilentSundays was discussed. Soon this will start with luminescent paints on the streets of Mumbai. We are now looking at our powers to declare #SilentSundays except for major infrastructure works like the metro and coastal road.”
According to experts, the civic body should take up more of such smaller interventions to increase road safety, as they are easy to carry out, cost-effective, and yet add to road safety.
Vivek Pai, urban mobility expert said, “Luminescent paint brightens the road and increases visibility, especially in the night. For example, the road through Aarey is dark in the night, and it is difficult for a rider to see where the road line ends. Or at traffic signals where vehicles are supposed to stop right behind the white line which is harder to see during the night time; in such cases this paint helps. These are cost effective simple interventions that can increase safety on streets.”
