Home / Cities / Mumbai News / BMC paints Mumbai streets with luminescent paint for better visibility of lane markings
mumbai news

BMC paints Mumbai streets with luminescent paint for better visibility of lane markings

Mumbai: To make road markings visible for the riders, drivers and pedestrians in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started marking the streets with luminescent paint for better visibility and safety of Mumbaiites
Vivek Pai, urban mobility expert said, “Luminescent paint brightens the road and increases visibility, especially in the night. (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)
Vivek Pai, urban mobility expert said, “Luminescent paint brightens the road and increases visibility, especially in the night. (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 10:58 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: To make road markings visible for the riders, drivers and pedestrians in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started marking the streets with luminescent paint for better visibility and safety of Mumbaiites.

The paint is being applied at zebra crossings, for lane markings and lane dividers across the city. Luminescent paint gives more visibility during the night and is also durable.

A senior civic official from BMC said, “BMC has already begun marking roads with luminescent paint, as part of its various plans to improve commute experience in the city. If the Mumbai police requires BMC to prioritise certain roads, the civic body will extend full cooperation.”

The commissioner of police Sanjay Pandey, on Monday took to social media sharing a number of decisions that Mumbai police will implement across the city for its streets. Panday wrote on Twitter, “In a meeting with BMC, painting of roads and #SilentSundays was discussed. Soon this will start with luminescent paints on the streets of Mumbai. We are now looking at our powers to declare #SilentSundays except for major infrastructure works like the metro and coastal road.”

According to experts, the civic body should take up more of such smaller interventions to increase road safety, as they are easy to carry out, cost-effective, and yet add to road safety.

Vivek Pai, urban mobility expert said, “Luminescent paint brightens the road and increases visibility, especially in the night. For example, the road through Aarey is dark in the night, and it is difficult for a rider to see where the road line ends. Or at traffic signals where vehicles are supposed to stop right behind the white line which is harder to see during the night time; in such cases this paint helps. These are cost effective simple interventions that can increase safety on streets.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Karnataka woman arrested for posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day

    WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote

    A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.

  • Crude bomb recovered in a plastic bag near a football ground in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

    Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum

    Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs

  • Police said the doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but no bomb was found in a search at the hospital. (File Photo)

    Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram

    The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.

  • Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the Supreme Court's order to transfer all cases filed against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh is not a “setback” for the Maharashtra government.

    Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • Union home minister of India Amit Shah along with Uttar Pradesh caretaker chief minister Yogi Adityanath at BJP's newly elected MLAs' meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday March 24, 2022. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

    Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow

    Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out