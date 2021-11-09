BMC plans cycle track along Mahalaxmi racecourse

A cycle track on the sidewalk along the protective wall around the Mahalaxmi race court is planned by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body has proposed a budget of ₹1.22 crore for the track.

Currently, the protective wall adjacent to the racecourse on Dr E Moses Road is in dilapidated condition. The BMC has proposed to build the protective wall and repair the sidewalk. A cycle track will be constructed at the same place. The proposal is also aimed at ending illegal parking along the sidewalk. The proposal was passed in the standing committee meeting on Tuesday.

The work on the cycle track proposed by the BMC is expected to be completed in four months, and the contractor involved in the project will have the responsibility of maintaining it for two years.

The BMC along with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is constructing cycle tracks throughout the city. It is being pushed by Mumbai Suburban’s guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray who has been batting for environmentally friendly non-motorised transport. Similarly, projects of cycle tracks have been undertaken at Dahisar, Borivali, BKC, Dadar by several corporators.

Along with this, the BMC also plans to develop Mumbai’s first baby park in Agripada in Mumbai Central. The civic body will spend ₹2.14 crore for the construction of the baby park. The baby garden will have a separate place for young children and infants along with a separate room for feeding in the park. The entire park will be designed in such a way that it can be used by children and senior citizens. The proposal was taken for discussion in the standing committee on Tuesday.