MUMBAI: The BMC plans to outsource the cleaning and maintenance of six heritage water fountains and 16 statues in the heritage precincts of Fort for ₹2.37 crore. These include water fountains and statues such as the Flora Fountain (at Flora Fountain), Fitzgerald fountain (Metro Cinema junction), Bandstand Monument (Cooperage garden), Devidas Purushottam Kothari Pyaau (near GPO) and Rustomji Mulji Fountain (Mint Road).

Maintenance of Flora Fountain will be outsourced (Hindustan Times)

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The 16 statues include those of Chhatrapati Shivaji (Gateway of India), Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (Madame Cama Road), and Rajiv Gandhi (Cooperage garden). Four of these are marble, including those of Mahadev Govind Ranade, Sohrabji Shapoorji Bengali and Gopal Krishna Gokhale, which are located along Veer Nariman Road as well as Dinshaw Maneckji Petit located at Bhatia Garden on D N Road.

Apart from cleaning and removing algae and mold on these structures, the contractor appointed will also have to care for electrical lamps, provide security for these heritage precincts and prevent misuse of the structures.

These contractors will be expected to ensure daily cleaning of the premises and make sure that grills, lawns and water tanks of the fountains are cleaned weekly. They will also have to maintain the bronze fences surrounding the fountains through coating/ painting. The marble statues must be cleaned once every three months with cleaning agents approved by conservators, besides undertaking annual marble polishing and buffing of the statues.

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{{^usCountry}} The BMC first floated tenders in May 2025 and has recommended Jirnodhar Conservators Pvt Ltd for the contract. The proposal is scheduled to be presented before the civic standing committee on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BMC first floated tenders in May 2025 and has recommended Jirnodhar Conservators Pvt Ltd for the contract. The proposal is scheduled to be presented before the civic standing committee on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}