BMC prepares for third wave; to increase testing, contact tracing in Mumbai

To prepare for the anticipated third wave, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday decided to increase the number of Covid-19 tests, and contact tracing measures in Mumbai, from the present 15 high-risk contacts per positive patient to 20 high-risk contacts per patient. The decision was taken in a review meeting of the health department with municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, and additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani, who is in charge of the civic public health department.

As per predictions of experts and authorities, the third wave of Covid-19 cases is likely to be recorded anytime between September or October, during the festival season.

Presently, BMC conducts between 30,000 and 40,000 Covid-19 tests per day. On Tuesday, a total of 36,720 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city. So far, a total of 8,506,864 tests have been conducted, with an overall positivity rate of 8.67%.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 285 fresh Covid-19 cases, and 9 deaths, taking the tally to 738,239, and toll to 15,968. There are 4,212 active Covid-19 cases in the city. As per BMC data available for 3,782 active Covid-19 cases, 29% are asymptomatic, 59% are symptomatic but stable, and 12% are critical patients.

In the past 24 hours since Wednesday evening, 6,816 high-risk contacts of positive patients have been traced. There are 757 high-risk contacts in institutional quarantine at present.

Among other preparations, the administration will take stock of the availability of beds, medical equipment, medicines, availability and storage capacity for oxygen, and manpower at all Covid care facilities, including Covid hospitals, Covid care centres 1 (CCC) and CCC2, and jumbo facilities. While CCC1 is used to quarantine asymptomatic Covid patients, CCC2 is used to treat mild symptomatic patients.

BMC will also begin to strictly implement containment rules at quarantine zones, and micro quarantine zones in the city. Presently, there are two active containment zones, and 35 sealed buildings in the city.