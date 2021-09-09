BMC reopens Ghatkopar to Mankhurd flyover for traffic in Mumbai, bikers banned

One week after partially shutting the 2.9-km-long Ghatkopar-Mankhurd flyover for repair works owing to frequent accidents, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday reopened the flyover for four-wheelers and light commercial vehicles. However, the flyover will remain shut for two-wheelers and heavy vehicles.

BMC had, on September 1, partially shut the lane towards Mankhurd for maintenance work after an uproar among motorists over several accidents. Yusuf Khan, 34, was injured severely on Monday after his bike slipped, and he died before being admitted to hospital.

After this accident, BMC shut one lane of the flyover saying that it would make the surface rough and install at least 10 speed breakers to ensure vehicles follow the speed limit and that there are no accidents. The civic body also announced that they would install CCTV cameras and rumbler strips.

Satish Thosar, chief engineer of BMC’s bridges department, said, “We opened the lane towards Mankhurd and the lane towards Ghatkopar also was reopened on Wednesday.”

He added, “We have installed around five speed breakers each on one side to ensure vehicles follow speed limit. Along with this, we have also made the surface rough on both sides.”

Kishore Shinde, senior inspector of Mankhurd traffic police, said, “We have kept the flyover shut for two-wheelers as a precautionary measure for a period of one month. The flyover will remain shut for heavy vehicles too as a high-tension wire above the flyover is yet to be removed. Currently, movement of light vehicles and light commercial vehicles is allowed.”

The flyover was inaugurated by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on August 1, three years after its deadline. Thackeray had, on the day of the inauguration, asked BMC officials to work on the surface of the flyover. The 2.9-km flyover was constructed at a cost of ₹713 crore.

Following this, on August 4, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrote a letter to mayor Kishori Pednekar and municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal pointing at the poor quality of construction work by the contractor.