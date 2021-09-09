Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / BMC reopens Ghatkopar to Mankhurd flyover for traffic in Mumbai, bikers banned
mumbai news

BMC reopens Ghatkopar to Mankhurd flyover for traffic in Mumbai, bikers banned

BMC had, on September 1, partially shut the lane towards Mankhurd of the 2.9-km-long Ghatkopar-Mankhurd flyover for maintenance work after an uproar over accidents involving bikers
By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2021 12:27 AM IST
BMC has, however, restricted the entry of bikes and heavy vehicles on the Ghatkopar to Mankhurd flyover in Mumbai. (HT FILE)

One week after partially shutting the 2.9-km-long Ghatkopar-Mankhurd flyover for repair works owing to frequent accidents, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday reopened the flyover for four-wheelers and light commercial vehicles. However, the flyover will remain shut for two-wheelers and heavy vehicles.

BMC had, on September 1, partially shut the lane towards Mankhurd for maintenance work after an uproar among motorists over several accidents. Yusuf Khan, 34, was injured severely on Monday after his bike slipped, and he died before being admitted to hospital.

After this accident, BMC shut one lane of the flyover saying that it would make the surface rough and install at least 10 speed breakers to ensure vehicles follow the speed limit and that there are no accidents. The civic body also announced that they would install CCTV cameras and rumbler strips.

Satish Thosar, chief engineer of BMC’s bridges department, said, “We opened the lane towards Mankhurd and the lane towards Ghatkopar also was reopened on Wednesday.”

RELATED STORIES

He added, “We have installed around five speed breakers each on one side to ensure vehicles follow speed limit. Along with this, we have also made the surface rough on both sides.”

Kishore Shinde, senior inspector of Mankhurd traffic police, said, “We have kept the flyover shut for two-wheelers as a precautionary measure for a period of one month. The flyover will remain shut for heavy vehicles too as a high-tension wire above the flyover is yet to be removed. Currently, movement of light vehicles and light commercial vehicles is allowed.”

The flyover was inaugurated by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on August 1, three years after its deadline. Thackeray had, on the day of the inauguration, asked BMC officials to work on the surface of the flyover. The 2.9-km flyover was constructed at a cost of 713 crore.

Following this, on August 4, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrote a letter to mayor Kishori Pednekar and municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal pointing at the poor quality of construction work by the contractor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BMC signs deal with Cambridge Board, aims to start school in Mumbai by June next year

Mumbai’s natural carbon sinks inadequate to offset greenhouse emissions

BMC passes Rs69-crore proposal to beautify footpaths in Mumbai; BJP opposes

Byculla zoo saw 584 per cent rise in income after arrival of penguins in Mumbai
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP