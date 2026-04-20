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BMC rolls out Constitution lessons in civic schools

As part of the initiative, the students will receive copies of the Constitution, with Marathi editions to be printed on priority, followed by the rest of languages

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 06:02 am IST
By Osama Rawal
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MUMBAI: In a push to boost constitutional awareness, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approved a 1 crore plan to introduce structured lessons on the Indian Constitution for students of Classes 8 to 10 in its secondary schools. The initiative will cover 247 civic-run schools and benefit over 44,000 students across Marathi, Hindi, English and Urdu mediums.

BMC rolls out Constitution lessons in civic schools

As part of the initiative, the students will receive copies of the Constitution, with Marathi editions to be printed on priority, followed by the rest of languages. The civic body also plans to add a daily reading slot of 30 minutes to one hour to school timetables so students engage with the text regularly.

The curriculum will include topics such as the structure and functioning of government, fundamental rights, directive principles of state policy and citizens’ duties, according to officials.

Standing committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde said the initiative is a first of its kind effort envisioned by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders. A final call on the duration of the daily reading sessions in school will be taken soon, he added.

 
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