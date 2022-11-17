BMC seeks opinion from IIT-B, VJTI to open Gokhale Bridge for LMVs

Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has written to IIT-B and VJTI on Tuesday to give their expert opinion on whether the existing Gokhale Bridge approaches can be allowed for two-wheelers, 3-wheelers and light motor vehicles (LMVs) for the time period of approximately nine months up to August 31 by adopting suitable measures.

The letters to IIT-B and VJTI in possession with Hindustan Times states, “The existing Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge approaches are closed for pedestrian as well as for vehicular movement with effect from November 7. The appointed inspecting agency SCG Consultancy services has carried out inspection of existing bridge approaches.”

As per the agency’s report, various bridge elements such as RCC column, beam, girders, deck slab, bearings are heavily distressed and have lost its strength due to corrosion and environmental degradation.

The letter also stated that due to the closure of the bridge, the east to west connectivity is blocked at Andheri for common public and commuters have to walk all the way up to Balasaheb Thakre bridge at Jogeshwari or up to Captain Vinayak Gore Bridge at Vile Parle/Milan Subway/Milan ROB.

The letter cited that since there was a strong demand from political parties to open the existing Gokhale Bridge single lane in each direction for two-wheeler, three-wheeler and LMVs, the BMC sought an expert opinion whether existing Gokhale bridge approaches can be allowed for nine months, up to August 31.

An official from the civic body said, “There has been a huge demand from citizens to keep the bridge open for light vehicular traffic, hence we have requested IIT and VJTI to do the audit. The overall completion deadline (September 2023) may be delayed by few months if the vehicular traffic is kept open but we will complete the two lanes on the north side by May 2023.”