Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued a showcause notice to a Bandra-based salon for allegedly spray-painting a live banyan tree, citing violations of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975 and directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT). It also requested the Bandra police to register an FIR.

BMC sends notice to Bandra salon for painting tree, seeks FIR

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In the notice sent to the salon, Tip and Toe Luxe The Nail, Lashes, Brows & Microblading, at Pali Naka, the assistant superintendent of gardens (H/West) flagged “illegal defacement, painting and damaging” of a banyan tree outside the salon’s premises.

The notice alleges that the salon engaged someone to spray-paint the trunk and aerial roots pink and green to match its commercial aesthetic. It states that chemical paints block lenticels on the bark, obstructing respiration and physiological processes, which can lead to long-term damage or death of the tree.

The salon was directed to undertake corrective measures at its own cost without further harming the tree and submit a compliance report within a stipulated period.

In a parallel communication, the assistant superintendent of gardens (H/West) wrote to the senior inspector of Bandra police station seeking registration of an FIR and strict legal action against the salon’s owners and management for “environmental vandalism”.

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{{^usCountry}} Under Section 2(c) of the Tree Act, “felling” includes any act that damages a tree and constitutes wilful damage in violation of Section 8(1). Under Section 21, such unauthorised damage is a cognisable offence punishable by imprisonment of up to one year and/or a fine of up to ₹1 lakh per tree. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under Section 2(c) of the Tree Act, “felling” includes any act that damages a tree and constitutes wilful damage in violation of Section 8(1). Under Section 21, such unauthorised damage is a cognisable offence punishable by imprisonment of up to one year and/or a fine of up to ₹1 lakh per tree. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ravindra Salunkhe, senior inspector, Bandra police station, said statements from BMC officials will be recorded soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ravindra Salunkhe, senior inspector, Bandra police station, said statements from BMC officials will be recorded soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The salon management declined to comment when HT contacted them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The salon management declined to comment when HT contacted them. {{/usCountry}}

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