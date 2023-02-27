BMC splurges lakhs to replace well-kept footpaths in the name of beautification

Mumbai: In the name of beautification, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is dismantling footpaths which are in good condition and replacing them with stamp concrete. In doing so, the civic body has been spending lakhs on the contractors in its respective wards just to remove the paver blocks.

Many people and activists feel that is a waste of public money by the BMC.

The tender documents made public on the BMC website have also mentioned the cost being paid to the contractor for the removal of paver blocks.

In R central ward in Borivali, ₹17.79 lakh is the amount paid to the contractor to remove the existing paver blocks.

In R north ward in Dahisar, ₹14.49 lakh is the cost incurred to dislodge paver blocks from pavements. For the proposed improvement and beautification of footpaths at Dr BA Road from Dadasaheb Phalke Marg to Jagannath Bhatankar Marg in F south ward in Parel a total cost of ₹8.13 lakh was incurred just to remove paver blocks. The removal of paver blocks in H west ward on Linking Road in Bandra west is around ₹16.02 lakh.

The civic body’s ambitious ₹1,700 crore beautification plan has reserved ₹200 crore for footpath improvement across the city. In its budget, the BMC announced that it will map the footpath facilities for all the major roads of more than 9 metres in width and wherever the footpath is not in a good shape or missing, new cement concrete footpaths for smooth walking will be made available under the Pedestrian First Policy.

However, it is learnt that footpaths in good condition are also being needlessly broken and cost being incurred to undo a recently done up pavement in the last 2-3 years which need no urgent repairs.

AV Shenoy, civic activist and founder member from Mumbai Vikas Samiti said that this was a colossal waste of public money as good footpaths were being demolished and dismantled unnecessarily.

“The BMC has recently made many footpaths with sandblasted tiles with good quality where a number of footpaths were taken up for improvement and at many wards, the corporators had put paver blocks. All these works were undertaken in the last three years. The pavements are already in good condition but suddenly they have reintroduced Pedestrian First Policy in the budget which was old wine in a new bottle. Now, they have ripped apart sandblasted tiles in Chowpatty, Marine Drive which were good to walk on. Removing such costly tiles is a clear waste of public money,” he said.

Shenoy added that for most of the BMC works like sewage and stormwater drains there were standard rates and one could learn about the estimated cost of the project.

“Whereas in the guise of beautification, there is no standard followed and they are just padding up the cost. That is why anything goes under the title of beautification with the lowest of quotations, but the original tender can be padded up ten times,” added Shenoy.

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta pointed out that the BMC removed the paver blocks on the entire Andheri-Kurla road from Andheri East to Sakinaka station.

“In the garb of beautification and haphazard planning, it is a criminal waste of taxpayers’ money. The footpaths have been so extended that a motorable four-lane road has been reduced to three lanes. Because of the footpath being extended cars are illegally parked perpendicularly and due to wider footpaths hawkers are now encroaching,” said Pimenta.

Civic activist Nimish Malde showed HT how an already existing footpath in top condition is torn open opposite Wadala West station at RK Road near Albela sweets to pave the way for cement concrete.

When RTI activist Santosh Daundkar asked a road contractor why he was removing the perfectly laid tiles surrounding Oval maidan pavement in Churchgate the contractor abandoned the work altogether.

“Now, we have half of the Oval with little square tiles and the other half with stamp concrete,” said Daundkar.

Nikhil Desai from F north ward citizens’ forum said that opposite Don Bosco school near Classic Hotel and Matunga Gujarati club, well-maintained footpaths were ripped apart and taken up for improvement.

Ravi Raja, former leader of the opposition in the BMC said that mentioning the cost to remove paver blocks in the tender was an unusual practice.

“Wherever the contractor is doing cement concrete road he has to do the footpath. All aspects, even stormwater drains are taken into consideration. No extra amount should be paid to remove existing paver blocks. Seems like this is just done to escalate the cost. The BMC is just showing the way to give more money to the contractor.”

Citing an example of Pali Hill road, Raja said that if the work is for cement concrete or asphalting of the road, the footpath next to it is automatically considered to be relaid.

Raja said the cost in the earlier tenders was inclusive of relaying the footpath but he does not remember of a separate cost to remove the existing paver blocks from the footpath.

“This is one type of method to create a work order and to spend taxpayer’s money on a contractor. ₹1700 crore has to be spent and so they are paying to remove paver blocks, kerbstones etc. Do citizens have to move court to find out what is going on? There is no transparency or accountability,” he said.

Raja emphasised that since December last year onwards ₹534 crore has already been spent on a wall painting and lighting.

“In the guise of beautification, they want to make the contractor richer and empty the BMC coffers,” he said.

Raja added that a pertinent question arises whether it was necessary to redo perfectly laid pavements which still have a shelf life.

“This is loot in broad daylight. They are squandering people’s money,” Raja added.

While former Congress corporator Asif Zakaria said that it was not unusual to practise including the cost of removal of paver blocks in the tenders in the past, the stamp concreting method has its issues as the levels have to be maintained in the rains as it leads to moss collection and people slip which are its major drawbacks.

“The Linking Road paver blocks had grooves and were good quality pavers with good workmanship. Even if paver blocks get dislodged, they can be redone for that much portion instead of ripping open the whole footpath,” said Zakaria.

When Ulhas Mahale, deputy municipal commissioner was contacted he said, “For improvement of footpaths, tenders are invited by the ward officer and the respective ward office should be contacted.”

A civic official from BMC’s roads department said, “The contractors are paid for removing the existing paver blocks and they fall under the headers in the tender- to remove and refix and also provide and fix new paver blocks.”

Sandhya Nandekar, assistant commissioner of R central ward in Borivali said, “The paver blocks would come off easily. There were complaints from residents that they would trip and hurt themselves. Now, as a final solution, we are using stamp concrete. To remove the paver blocks the technical items in the tender were as per the estimate. We have to mention the charges to remove the paver blocks. The ward cannot put a new item in the tender on their own as it comes from the roads department and as per the schedule of rates. Footpath improvement with cement concrete roads was invited from the central agency chief engineer roads. At the ward level, we only take 200 metres to 300 metres of footpath improvement. We do not have the financial powers at the ward level to take up the footpath at a long stretch.”