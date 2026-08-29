MUMBAI: With the monsoon season drawing to a close, thousands of students in Classes 1 to 8 studying at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run schools are still waiting for umbrellas and several essential school supplies, four months after the new academic year began. And the explanation for the delay? The contractor has cited the war situation in West Asia.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The bizarre justification came under sharp criticism at the Education Committee meeting, where opposition corporators questioned how a conflict thousands of kilometres away was connected to the delayed supply of umbrellas to municipal school students.

The issue was raised for the second consecutive Education Committee meeting by members of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress. Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Ankit Prabhu said the 27 items meant for students were expected to be supplied by July 31, but several items were still pending.

“Students have been waiting for these basic supplies for months. What is the connection between the war and the supply of umbrellas?” Prabhu asked. After receiving no answer from the authorities, the Shiv Sena (UBT) member walked out of the Education Committee meeting.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The BMC provides uniforms and educational material, including notebooks, shoes, socks, school bags, pens, pencils, umbrellas and raincoats, to students every year. The civic body had started the tender process in March for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 academic years. However, the tender was later cancelled after the civic administration decided to procure the material through the Centre’s Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BMC provides uniforms and educational material, including notebooks, shoes, socks, school bags, pens, pencils, umbrellas and raincoats, to students every year. The civic body had started the tender process in March for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 academic years. However, the tender was later cancelled after the civic administration decided to procure the material through the Centre’s Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The change in the procurement process has delayed the supply of the 27 items to students. The delay has become particularly concerning as the monsoon is nearing its end, while many students are still waiting for umbrellas.

The BMC Education Department sanctioned ₹151.33 crore in June for uniforms and notebooks. Of this, ₹121.74 crore was sanctioned for uniforms and ₹29.59 crore for notebooks. Congress corporator Dr Ajanta Yadav alleged that despite the funds being sanctioned, the material had not reached nearly 310,000 students.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Parents from lower income families are being forced to buy uniforms and other supplies from the market from their own pockets,” Yadav said.

Education committee chairperson Rajeshri Shirwadkar said the contractor would face action for the delay. She said the contractor would be penalised according to the terms and conditions of the contract, irrespective of the reason given for the delay.

According to information provided by the administration, umbrellas have been supplied to 51.5% of students, school bags to 61.7%, uniforms to 81.31% and footwear to 88.12%.

The meeting also witnessed concerns over security at BMC schools. Corporator Nikhil Vyas showed photographs of a goat allegedly tied inside the premises of Sanjay Nagar BMC school on Govandi Road No. 8.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Is BMC allowing tied animals inside school premises? If this continues, the education department should start teaching animal husbandry in schools,” Vyas said.

Deputy municipal commissioner (Education) Prachi Jambhekar said the civic administration would take necessary action against the security agency deployed at the school.