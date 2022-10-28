BMC to claim BKC plot from Sandeep Patil

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) H-East ward has written to the suburban collector to hand over a plot of land – in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) -- leased to former cricketer Sandeep Patil to establish a sports academy (Cricket Culture Academy). The plot was leased to Patil for 30 years on November 30, 2006.

The land, which adjoins Ascend International School, near Kanakia Paris, measures around 14,418 sq mts and is lying unused. It is being eyed by encroachers and also used to dump debris and garbage. On August 24, HT had reported about an offensive garbage pile up and debris dumped outside the school, causing health hazards among the students.

Nidhi Chaudhari, suburban collector, said Patil’s lease was cancelled before the pandemic had set in, following which he had approached the divisional commissioner. Both the divisional commissioner and the revenue minister upheld the collector’s order to cancel the lease.

“Patil then approached the Bombay high court (HC) which directed the revenue minister to rehear the case. So, a repeat hearing is pending before the revenue minister. It has not taken place due to the pandemic,” said Chaudhari.

Chaudhuri said Patil faced many hurdles in starting an academy as the plot was close to a creek and he was unable to get the requisite permissions and clearances. “The BMC is ready to develop a sports academy on government land since the plot is reserved for a playground. We would rather give it to the BMC, which has a garden department, than hand it over to a private party. The matter is still pending for a final hearing,” Chaudhari added.

When HT reached out to Patil via a text message, he refused to comment, saying he was busy in a Delhi studio covering the T20 World Cup 2022 Series.

Alka Sasane, assistant municipal commissioner, H-East ward, who wrote to Chaudhari, said, “The plot is reserved for a playground, which the BMC can convert into a sports complex, gymkhana or even a sports academy, and protect this piece of land from encroachers. It was dumped with garbage which we have cleared but we are trying to protect it from encroachers.”

BOX:

Cricketers and academies

The Sunil Gavaskar Cricket Foundation Trust (SGCFT) returned a plot of land in Bandra (West) to Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) this year, as he couldn’t build an indoor cricket academy, as envisaged. The trust was allotted a prime plot of land around 33 years ago.

In 2019, MHADA had sent a proposal to the state government to reclaim the 21,348 sq ft land, which was allotted to SGCFT and end its agreement with the Trust.

Gavaskar had cited work commitments and social welfare requirements as reasons for not fulfilling his dream. However, he had extended his support if the authority intended to start their own cricket academy.

Dilip Vengsarkar runs Vengsarkar Cricket Academy in Mahul Gaon, Chembur, and Elf Oval at Oval Maidan, Churchgate.

