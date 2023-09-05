BMC to expedite work for 10 bed-ICU at Sewri TB hospital

Mumbai: A day after HT reported on the struggle of a 44-year-old multi-drug tuberculosis (MDR-TB) patient for an ICU bed in Mumbai hospitals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has expedited work to prepare 10-bed ICU at Group of Tuberculosis Hospitals (GTB Hospitals) in Sewri (popularly known as Sewri TB Hospital).

Dr Sudhakar Shinde, additional municipal commissioner (Health) said, “I have instructed the Health Infrastructure Cell to expedite the work. About 90% work is said to be complete, and the appointment of doctors is in process.”

The 10-bed ICU in Sewri TB Hospital, also Asia largest, will be a negative pressure Intermediate Respiratory Care Unit (IRCU) for monitoring and providing assistance to patients with acute respiratory failure who require non-invasive mechanical ventilation.

The IRCU was popular during Covid-19 pandemic, especially in the second wave where patients required high flow oxygen.

As per medical literature, up to 3% of all patients with TB require ICU admission, a high proportion considering the availability of curative treatment.

“The most common indication for TB-related ICU admission is acute respiratory failure due to pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) — a life-threatening lung injury that allows fluid to leak into the lungs. Most TB patients require high flow oxygen, which the IRCU can help,” said a doctor at Sewri TB Hospital doctor.

GTB Hospitals — Asia’s largest TB hospital, was inaugurated in 1942 and has 1,000 beds. At any given point, it has more than 800-bed occupancy with 240 beds reserved for MDR-TB patients.

Three months ago, the hospital’s 300 beds were given away to KEM Hospital to treat non-TB patients. This, after six wards in KEM hospital went for repairs. At present, GTB Hospital has 500 TB patients admitted.

The two-bed ICU at GTB Hospitals is said to be under repair. “While the ICU beds are under repair, we have made arrangements for two ICU beds as and when required,” said a doctor from the hospital.

Meanwhile, following HT report, TB survivors and activists have decided to follow-up with BMC on getting ICU beds for TB patients at the earliest.

Ganesh Acharya, TB survivor and TB activist, who is witness to the struggles of patients getting ICU beds in the city’s hospitals said the story of Mansi and her family should be a wake-up call for the government and health authorities if they have to meet the Centre’s End Tuberculosis by 2025 target.

“Why should any TB patient die because there are no ICU facilities for them in the city? Every month I get at least five-to-six calls for ICU beds. It is literally a struggle to call each and every hospital to find a bed. It is high time that the authorities find a solution,” said Acharya.

“We need a facility in the western and central suburbs and island city side. There has to be a system for an official to coordinate beds instead of making relatives run around,” added Acharya.

Acharya, along with other TB activists have sought an appointment with the Mumbai TB officer to follow-up on ICUs for TB patients and shortage of TB drugs.