BMC to table 15 crore tender for maintaining penguin pen at Byculla Zoo

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to table a proposal worth ₹15.26 crore for the maintenance and upkeep of the penguin pen in the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan (Byculla Zoo) during the upcoming civic standing committee meeting on Wednesday.

Earlier, the BMC had appointed a private agency back in 2018 for the maintenance and upkeep of the enclosure for three years. The cost of this tender was around ₹11.6 crore, which ended on September 30, 2021.

Before the expiration of the tender, the civic administration had appointed a new agency for a fresh tender, following which the Congress slammed them for spending a huge amount just for the upkeep of the penguin enclosure.

However, civic officials say that the cost mentioned in the new tender will cover all the necessary expenses of the penguins like veterinary charges, fodder expenses and life support system, along with the maintenance and upkeep of the enclosure. “In case a new penguin is born then also we won’t have to pay anything extra as the entire cost will be covered as per the tender amount,” informed the official.

BMC had extended the earlier contract and shortlisted M/S Highway Construction for the fresh contract. According to a senior civic official, the BMC had opened the tender three times before shortlisting them.

“The price quoted by this contractor is the lowest and they meet all the criteria specified in the tender,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Congress said that it will question in the committee meeting as to why the BMC is depending upon private contractors when it has its experienced support staff. Congress corporator Asif Zakaria questioned, “Why is the contract being given to a construction company? If they can upkeep the maintenance of this pen, then BMC can also do it easily as they have so many experienced staffers and vets.”

