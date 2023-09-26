BMC to take stringent measures to reduce air pollution at construction sites

MUMBAI: With the city consistently faring poorly on the Air Quality Index (AQI) thanks to the relentless construction everywhere, the development plan department of the BMC has come up with an air pollution mitigation plan. On September 15, a circular was issued by chief engineer (development plan) Sunil Rathod with instructions for periodic checks on construction sites and remedial action such as stop work notices to errant developers.

Mumbai...23rd March 2011... An under construction RNA building site near Ram mandir road Goregaon - HT Photo by Puneet Chandhok (Hindustan Times)

With the monsoon drawing to an end, the air pollution problem is expected to be back, thus calling for corrective measures which the BMC circular has tried to address. The circular states that wherever a structure has to be demolished, dust- or wind-breaking tin/metal sheets over 20 feet in height must be erected around the periphery of the entire project site. The developer must also cover the floor and scaffolding of the entire area with tarpaulin or green cloth or a jute sheet. Regular cleaning of the material is mandatory.

Developers will also be told to avoid on-site crushing and hammering of debris, and constantly sprinkle them with water so that they remain wet. This water-fogging must also be carried out during excavation, loading and unloading of material and construction activity. Construction and demolition material, loose soil, sand, and debris of any kind have to be stored in a demarcated area, properly barricaded and fully covered with tarpaulin.

The circular says that waste generated within the premises/site of work should be transported to the designated unloading site strictly as per the BMC-approved waste management plan. There is a “complete ban” on the dumping of construction material and debris on roads and footpaths. The developer has to have a dust extraction system and appropriate Air Pollution Control Technology must be provided if required.

During construction of the superstructure, chutes, skips and transfer points are mandatory for dropping or transfer of material. Grinding, cutting, drilling, sawing and trimming, and mixing of materials for plaster have to be carried out in an enclosed area. With regard to mixing and manual bathing of concrete on site, which is a huge problem in Mumbai, the circular merely says it should be “avoided” but “in unavoidable circumstances”, it should be done in an enclosed space.

The circular mandates that vehicles transporting construction material and debris should be fully covered and protected and thoroughly cleaned after the material is unloaded. Daily cleaning is to be carried out at the entry and exit gates and nearby roads to remove dust. “If possible”, vacuum-sweeping must be carried out on the roads.

Environmental activist Sumaira Abdulali of Awaaz Foundation said it was always good to have a plan but the BMC needed to enforce it. “There should also be a way for citizens to interact with the new policy so that they can demand enforcement,” she said. “It must not remain a plan between the BMC and builders—citizens must be engaged and a complaint mechanism must be made easily available.”

Hitesh Thakkar, vice-president of the National Real Estate Development Council, claimed that the majority of builders adhered to the norms laid down by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and local authorities. “Most of what is happening in Mumbai is redevelopment,” he said, “and it is important that the neighbourhood is not disturbed and its safety not compromised.”