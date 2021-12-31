BMC to take up construction of Dahisar-Bhayander Link road from MMRDA after a 5-year hiatus

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to take up the construction of the much anticipated Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road from next year, after a five year long hiatus.

At present there is no direct motorable road between Dahisar and Mira Road and Bhayander and commuters traveling in this route have to take a 10-km long traverse through the Western Express Highway (WEH). The project was proposed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) back in 2016. However, in the last five years the project didn’t see the light of the day. The Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had also written to this agency back in March 2018, urging them to initiate construction work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, considering the delay, the responsibility of this project was transferred to the BMC on December 16. According to the preliminary proposal of this project, the road will be 45-metre wide and of the total 4.5 km stretch, 1.5-km will be within the BMC area and 3-km will be within the jurisdiction of the MBMC.

The cost of the project has been pegged at ₹3,096 crores. The BMC also stated that after the completion of this project the money spent on the construction in the MBMC area will be reimbursed to the BMC by the MMRDA.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Projects) said that fresh tenders will be floated in 2022 and the construction works will start by June next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are eyeing a four year long deadline for this project. This road will be a missing link between the two cities and will ease commute time by a significant margin and will benefit more than ten lakh commutters that travel to and fro from Mira-Bhayander to Mumbai daily. This link road will also decongest the traffic at the WEH,” Velrasu said.