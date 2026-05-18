BMC transfer row resurfaces as BJP MLA alleges 55 officials reposted to cancelled positions

MUMBAI: BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha has alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is attempting to revive controversial transfers scrapped last year by reposting 55 civic officials to the same positions that had figured in the earlier cancelled list.

Mumbai, India - April 29, 2024: Mihir Kotecha, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Mulund, filed his nomination for the Mumbai Northeast Lok Sabha Constituency talked about his vision for the constituency in an interaction with the HT Mumbai team at HT officein Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 29, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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The allegations come more than seven months after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis intervened and halted the alleged transfer scam amid claims of a “cash-for-postings” controversy in the civic body.

The previous controversy had triggered serious allegations that senior BMC officials demanded between ₹25 lakh and ₹40 lakh for transfers and promotions.

Kotecha alleged that the fresh transfer proposal is being presented as a routine administrative exercise despite several officials being assigned the same postings that had featured in the October transfer list cancelled by Fadnavis.

The posts in question include those of deputy chief engineer, chief engineer, deputy municipal commissioner and assistant commissioners.

Raising the issue with BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Kotecha has urged her to intervene before the transfers receive a final approval.

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{{^usCountry}} “In October, when Amit Saini was the additional municipal commissioner, a transfer order involving 161 officials, including sub-engineers and assistant engineers, was issued. However, CM Devendra Fadnavis immediately cancelled all those transfers,” Kotecha said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In October, when Amit Saini was the additional municipal commissioner, a transfer order involving 161 officials, including sub-engineers and assistant engineers, was issued. However, CM Devendra Fadnavis immediately cancelled all those transfers,” Kotecha said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “It is being projected as a routine administrative exercise, but around 55 officials in the proposed list are being given the exact same postings that were part of the earlier October transfer list. We have submitted this list to Bhide,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is being projected as a routine administrative exercise, but around 55 officials in the proposed list are being given the exact same postings that were part of the earlier October transfer list. We have submitted this list to Bhide,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The BJP MLA further stated that approvals for around three officials have already been cleared, while the file was awaiting final approval from senior civic authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP MLA further stated that approvals for around three officials have already been cleared, while the file was awaiting final approval from senior civic authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We have alerted the authorities in time that the transfer scam appears to be recurring, with 55 officials once again being assigned the same posts that had been proposed in the earlier list. We hope the BMC chief will act and prevent the scam,” Kotecha added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have alerted the authorities in time that the transfer scam appears to be recurring, with 55 officials once again being assigned the same posts that had been proposed in the earlier list. We hope the BMC chief will act and prevent the scam,” Kotecha added. {{/usCountry}}

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When contacted, Bhide confirmed that she had received Kotecha’s letter and said the matter would be examined.

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