BMC vaccinates 8,678 bedridden patients at home

Since July, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has vaccinated 8,672 bedridden patients in the city, of whom 3,918 are fully inoculated till November 17.

This means, nearly 45 per cent of the bedridden citizens have been given both doses of vaccine, while a majority of 54 per cent have taken the first jab. Following a high court order, BMC started a special door-to-door drive inoculating patients who are unable to reach vaccination centres due to medical reasons.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner and Public Health In-charge in BMC, said that initially, 4,500 patients had enrolled themselves for the drive. Post this, the number of doses were administered as per demand at the ward level.

“Unlike other categories, we didn’t have a set target as the service is strictly based on demand. The beneficiary is inoculated within three days after they make a call,” Kakani told HT on Tuesday.

He further added that many beneficiaries took the first jab at the vaccination centre and requested the second one at their doorstep. “There are beneficiaries whose movements are confined due to old age or several co-morbidities. Many of them availed the doorstep vaccination because of the available service,” he stated.

Shishir Joshi, Founder and CEO of Project Mumbai – a non-profit group that provided the BMC logistical support for this drive, said that a maximum number of patients were inoculated over the last two months.

“When the drive was announced, there was still some sort of vaccine hesitancy among people. Some beneficiaries stayed in slum areas and congested localities, where our ambulances couldn’t reach. However, as time progressed, the drive gained momentum,” Joshi said. He added that each vial of vaccine is equipped to inoculate 15 beneficiaries at a time, so they had to ensure that the doses are not wasted.

Prashant Gaikwad, Assistant Municipal Commissioner from D ward (Malabar Hill and Breach Candy), said that the war room played a key role in managing the door-to-door vaccination drive.

“Our medical teams are coordinating with the war room directly. Whenever we get a call, we deploy a medical team,” he said.