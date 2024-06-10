Body of 14-year-old boy found on hill; no foul play involved: police

Mumbai: The body of a 14-year-old boy, who went missing on Thursday, was found with head injuries in a forested area of Mumbra on Saturday night. Mumbra police have registered an Accidental Death Report, ruling out foul play. HT Image

According to police, the initial postmortem report indicates that the death resulted from head injuries sustained, likely from a fall from a small hill where his head hit a stone. The deceased, Mehtab Mansuri, who lived in the Rashid Compound area of Mumbra, had been missing since Thursday. His parents, a lower-middle-class family of five, engage in odd jobs for livelihood, filed a missing complaint at Mumbra police station on Friday night. His body was found on Dogra hill in Ambedkar Pada during the search.

His brother identified the body upon receiving the information. The police arrived at the scene, retrieved the body, and sent it to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for post-mortem.

A police inspector from Mumbra said, “The initial postmortem report indicates that the death resulted from head injuries sustained likely due to slipping from the small hill and hitting his head on a stone. Due to heavy bleeding, he died. There is nothing suspicious around the area. We are, however, reviewing CCTV footage along the route to the hill. Meanwhile, we have registered an accidental death report in the matter.”