Body of woman found floating on Rewale Lake, Thane

The body of an unidentified woman was found in Rewale Lake, Thane, at around 7.30am on Saturday. The reason for the death was unknown
Published on Mar 26, 2022 05:00 PM IST
ByAbhitash Singh, Thane

The body of an unidentified woman was found in Rewale Lake, Thane, at around 7.30am on Saturday. The reason for the death was unknown.

Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief, Avinash Sawant, said, “We received a complaint about the dead body of an unidentified woman aged approximately 45 years at Rewale Lake. When we reached the spot near Krishna Kunj house in front of Balkum fire station, we discovered the body of a woman floating. Our team, with the help of Thane fire brigade, pulled out the body. It was handed over to Kapurbawdi police.”

A senior police official said, “As of now, we can’t say whether it was a case of suicide. The identification of the body is under process. We have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is under way.”

