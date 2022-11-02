Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, get security cover 

Mumbai Soon after police protection for several politicians was revised, the Maharashtra government upgraded the security cover of Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher based on internal threat assessment.

“Salman has been given a Y+ security to the recent threat to him from notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, arrested for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Threat perceptions of several other celebrities were examined and the government decided to give X category security to actors Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher,” said a senior officer.

Mumbai Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar confirmed the development.

On June 5 this year, Salman’s father Salim Khan’s security personnel found a chit with the words, “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga” (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala) during his morning walk. Punjab singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa village on May 29.

Salman applied for a firearms license from the Mumbai police. On July 22, Salman Khan met Phansalkar for almost half an hour, after which the licensing process was completed. Khan’s security was beefed up last month and a police vehicle was deployed outside his residence for several days. Last week, firearm license was issued to Salman Khan in light of the death threat.

As per rules, if police protection is provided to someone by the police, the cost for the same is borne by the government.