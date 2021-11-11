Bollywood stars targeted to divert attention from Gujarat drug seizures: Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Thursday questioned whether action against Bollywood celebrities possessing two-three grams of narcotics was being taken to create a perception that Mumbai has become a hub of drugs to divert attention from drug seizures in Gujarat and allow its trade without any hurdle. He added it needs to be checked if the drugs seized in Gujarat were supplied outside the state.

“The Gujarat drug connection needs to be exposed and those involved need to be brought to justice. With another seizure of drug consignment at Dwarka in Gujarat a few days ago, it has been established that drugs consignments come to Gujarat via sea route and are distributed in the country,” Malik said.

On Wednesday, 17 kilograms of heroin and methamphetamine, cumulatively worth ₹88.25 crore, were seized in Gujarat from a vegetable vendor from Maharashtra. As many as 47 similar packets were later recovered from Salaya, a coastal town in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district.

In September, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized around 3,000 kg of heroin worth around ₹21,000 crore from Mundra port in Gujarat. The case is being investigated by National Investigation Agency.

Malik said the names that cropped up during the investigation of the drug case involving Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, were operating from Gujarat. “They used to stay there at five-star hotels and appear to be close confidant of Cabinet Minister Kiritsinh Rana. Two major drug hauls have been seized from Gujarat, which creates a suspicion that a racket is active in the state. Central agencies like National Investigation Agency and NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) should probe these cases thoroughly to check any such racket,” Malik said.

Malik has been in the news for levelling a series of charges against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.He even accused Wankhede of attempting to “kidnap Aryan Khan” and frame him in the case after failing to extort money from his family.

Malik separately on Thursday said his daughter, Nilofer, has sent a legal notice to Fadnavis over his allegation that drugs were found in possession of his son-in-law, Sameer Khan. “She has sought an apology from him and a criminal and civil suit for defamation will be filed against Fadnavis if fails to apologise. Fadnavis’s statement was intended to defame the family.”

According to the notice, the NCB’s charge sheet in the case does not support Fadnavis’s allegations. “The Panchnama dated 14/01/2021 clearly says that the house was searched and no contraband/suspicious substance was found.”