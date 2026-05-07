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Bombay HC bars entry of Deltin company's new casino vessel into Goa's Mandovi river

Bombay HC bars entry of Deltin company's new casino vessel into Goa's Mandovi river

Published on: May 07, 2026 02:40 pm IST
PTI |
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Panaji, The Bombay High Court has barred the entry of Deltin company's new casino vessel, which is set to replace its old ship, into Goa's Mandovi river, stating that it has to obtain the required certifications and also court's permission before sailing into the Panaji port.

Bombay HC bars entry of Deltin company's new casino vessel into Goa's Mandovi river

The Goa bench of the high court, comprising Justice Valmiki Menezes and Justice Amit S Jamsandekar, pronounced its interim order on May 6 on the writ petition filed by Goan freedom fighter Libia Lobo Sardesai, writer Uday Bhembre, and social activists Sudeep Tamankar and Harish Madkaikar under the banner of 'Enough Is Enough Movement'.

The petitioners contended that the new vessel is bigger by size and capacity as compared to the existing one.

"Considering that as of today the vessel does not possess a certificate of survey, we deem it appropriate to direct that the vessel in question shall not sail into the Panjim Port, that is the River Mandovi, without obtaining all the required certifications," the division bench said.

The court has fixed the next hearing of the case on July 6.

Currently, there are six off-shore casino vessels anchored in the Mandovi river.

Deltin's new vessel is estimated to have a capacity of 2,000 customers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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