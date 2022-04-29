Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Bombay HC clears pedestrian walkway from Thane station to Vitawa
mumbai news

Bombay HC clears pedestrian walkway from Thane station to Vitawa

13 mangroves required to be removed for construction of the piers of the pedestrian bridge over Thane creek
Bombay HC clears pedestrian walkway from Thane station to Vitawa
Published on Apr 29, 2022 08:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday paved the way for the construction of a pedestrian walkway from Thane railway station to Vitawa, Kalwa by allowing the project proponent, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), to cut 13 mangroves required to be removed for construction of the piers of the pedestrian bridge over Thane creek.

“Only 13 mangroves are required to be cut down for the purpose,” said the division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice VG Bisht while allowing a petition filed by the MMRDA. “Having regard to the larger public interest and the fact that not only due permission has been taken from the forest department but at the same time, compensatory afforestation has already been raised at the cost of the petitioner, in our considered view, this also satisfies the direction given by this Court in PIL No.87 of 2006,” the bench added.

MMRDA had to move the court in view of the orders passed by another bench in PIL 87 of 2006 that no construction work shall be permitted in mangroves and within the 50-meter buffer zone around mangroves without prior permission of the court.

RELATED STORIES

Advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, who represented MMRDA, had pointed out that the pedestrian walkway was necessitated in view of the fact that the distance from Vitawa village in Kalwa to Thane railway station is about three kilometres by road and it takes about half an hour by bus / auto-rickshaw, depending on the traffic conditions, to reach the station from Vitawa area.

Kumbhakoni said, in order to save time, the commuters prefer to walk along the railway tracks – to cross the Thane creek -- by risking their lives to cut their long and circuitous road route to reach Thane station. “In the past, precious human lives have been lost because of accidents, and therefore, it has become necessary to construct a skywalk,” he said.

According to MMRDA, the walkway will require 0.30308 hectares of land, including 0.16 hectares of mangrove area. The authority said that the project falls in the CRZ-I area and it had obtained all necessary clearances from various authorities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP