Mumbai News / Bombay HC extends stay on eviction, demolition in view of pandemic
mumbai news

Bombay HC extends stay on eviction, demolition in view of pandemic

A bench comprising chief justice Dipankar Datta, justices A A Sayed, S S Shinde and P B Varale issued the order while hearing a Public Interest Litigation.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 01:01 PM IST
It said if the pandemic situation improves, it is unlikely to extend the interim stay beyond that date. (File photo)

The Bombay high court on Friday extended till October 8 the general stay on eviction, demolition, or dispossession in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. It said if the pandemic situation improves, it is unlikely to extend the interim stay beyond that date.

Advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told the bench that experts say the incubation period after the end of Ganesh Chaturthi festival was not yet completed. As such, he added, the government would give an opinion on the Covid-19 situation later.

Kumbhakoni said the festival was celebrated by individuals and families over a period of one and half-day to seven days. He added many who travelled to their home towns have returned to their workplaces. Kumbhakoni said if the incubation period was calculated according to one and a half-day, then the stipulated waiting period has been completed and there was no indication of the Covid-19 situation deteriorating. He added that there was less likelihood of the state extending Covid-19 lockdown norms. Kumbhakoni requested the bench to extend the protection only up to October 8.

“...if the current improvement in the pandemic situation continues, the general interim orders in all likelihood will not be extended beyond two weeks,” the court said. It also clarified that it would take up the matter for fresh consideration if the situation deteriorated.

