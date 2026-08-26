HC orders fresh FDA check of Mumbai Cricket Association eateries amid licence suspension

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to inspect afresh all eateries within the premises of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), whose food licences were suspended on August 20 over alleged violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The directions were issued in pursuance with the MCA’s petition challenging suspension of its food licences. (HT Archive)

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A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad said the FDA must inspect the MCA premises between 1pm and 6pm on Friday and submit a fresh report. “If the outlets are found to be compliant, lift the suspensions by 6pm the same day”, the judges said.

The court permitted the MCA’s five food establishments – the Permit Room, Pavilion, Mediterranean, Oriental Swing, and Clubway & Pastry Counter – to serve only tea and coffee from vending machines until the next hearing on August 29.

The directions were issued in pursuance with the MCA’s petition challenging suspension of its food licences over alleged hygiene issues, violations of food safety norms, deficiencies in food handling, storage, refrigeration and sanitation.

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{{^usCountry}} “The immediate suspension led to a complete shutdown of food and beverage service and business, without affording any prior notice, show-cause, or an opportunity to be heard,” the plea said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The immediate suspension led to a complete shutdown of food and beverage service and business, without affording any prior notice, show-cause, or an opportunity to be heard,” the plea said. {{/usCountry}}

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During the hearing on Tuesday, the MCA questioned the suspension “despite 98% compliance of food safety norms”. It said that the suspension order did not specify the deficiencies allegedly found during inspection and that there had been no complaints against the establishments. “Even if I want to comply, how do I comply with such an order,” the association asked, and claimed the order had not been communicated properly.

The court questioned the FDA over the absence of a compliance score in its suspension order. “In every suspension order, there is a compliance score mentioned. It is absent in your auto-generated report here,” the judges said. They also questioned the FDA for keeping suspensions pending for days even when food outlets were found to be 98-99% compliant.

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After the FDA sought time to take instructions on why the compliance score had not been generated, the court directed the MCA to serve only tea and coffee from vending machines at its five outlets till the next hearing on August 29; no other activities would be permitted at the outlets till the fresh inspection was undertaken, the court clarified.