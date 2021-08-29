Bombay HC pulls up state, MSRTC for plight of ST bus commuters

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) recently pulled up the ministry of transport and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) over the condition of State Transport (ST) bus stands and depots across the state. After being informed of lack of facilities such as drinking water, nursing rooms, toilets, unhygienic kitchens and absence of sufficient police personnel which affects the hygiene and safety of commuters, through a public interest litigation (PIL), the HC expressed its displeasure and asked the authorities to respond to the grievances raised on behalf of 8 million commuters who travel by ST buses every day.

The division bench of justice VK Jadhav and justice Shrikant Kulkarni, while hearing the PIL filed by activist Mukesh Rajesh Bhatt on August 25, was informed by advocate AP Lohade of the various lacunae in the services being provided by MSRTC at its depots and bus stands. Lohade also informed the bench of the total lack of security and unhindered access to unauthorised travel agents on MSRTC premises which resulted in the abduction of a disabled boy who was later found murdered away from the depot. The PIL also highlighted lack of medical facilities.

The petitioner stated that after the murder of the boy, he had conducted a survey of various bus stands and depots across the state and had taken photographs of the facilities and MSRTC canteens within the depots which showed food was unhygienic and not fit for consumption. Lohade added that apart from this, depots also lacked clean drinking water.

He submitted that despite usual commuters on ST buses belonging to the lower strata of the society including the elderly and women from rural areas, there were no nursing rooms nor any stand-by ambulances stationed at bus stands and depots which is a standard requirement at these places. He added that provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act that mandated having basic first aid kits on every public transport bus was also flouted.

While submitting that nearly 80% commuters his client had spoken to had expressed dissatisfaction, Lohade sought an urgent intervention of HC to alleviate the troubles of the commuters.

After hearing the submissions and perusing the outcome of the survey and other documents placed on record, the bench said, “We are aware that most of the travellers in public transport buses are poor persons having no voice to raise their dissatisfaction against the so-called facilities provided by the respondent – MSRTC – at various bus stands. Further, we are shocked to see security lapses, which not only resulted in the earlier incident as pointed out by the petitioner, but also the recent incident in which one woman traveller was assaulted by a private travel agent with a knife, when she refused to board his private vehicle.”

Holding that MSRTC and the road transport ministry were answerable for the lapses, the court asked the state and MSRTC to respond and posted hearing of the PIL to September 21.