Bombay HC rejects HDIL promoter Wadhawan’s plea for bail on health grounds

The HC has, however, granted him liberty to approach it for further relief if the facilities required for post-surgery recovery were not available at the hospital
The Bombay high court. (File photo)
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 02:59 PM IST
By K A Y Dodhiya

The Bombay high court on Thursday rejected the application by the Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) promoter Rakesh Wadhawan, who was arrested in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Ltd multi-crore fraud case, seeking bail on medical grounds. The court was informed that the dual-chamber pacemaker implantation had been successfully carried out on him at state-run KEM Hospital.

The HC has, however, granted him liberty to approach it for further relief if the facilities required for post-surgery recovery were not available at the hospital.

The single-judge bench of Justice Nitin Sambre, which had been hearing the application for bail on medical grounds, was informed that the doctors at the KEM hospital, as well as a private cardiologist consultant, had confirmed that Wadhawan required dual pacemaker implantation due to fluctuations in his heart rate.

After KEM hospital had informed that it did not have the facility to carry out the dual-chamber pacemaker implantation, the court sought to know from the state whether any government hospital had the facility and, if not, whether the state would consider allowing Wadhawan to undergo the same at some private hospital at his own cost.

After the state informed the bench that Sir JJ Hospital had the facility for the implantation, Wadhawan’s counsel, based on the recommendation of the private consultant for a multidisciplinary approach for patient’s recovery, sought to shift Wadhawan to a private hospital for recovery.

On Wednesday, additional public prosecutor Prajakta Shinde informed the bench that arrangements were being made to set up a cardiac ICU in KEM Hospital.

